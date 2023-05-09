John Bullough: Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance Founder Passed Away

For the former Army commander who was instrumental in bringing the Stone of Destiny back to Perth, tributes have been pouring in. Condolences were sent by Mike Beale, vice chair of Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), who also noted on how admirable John’s drive for fundraising.

John Bullough, a well-known businessman who owned McEwans and launched Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. It’s unclear what caused the death.

He was wed to the Lady and Lord Mansfield’s daughter. Bullough, a longtime Special Constable with Police Scotland in Perth and a former Army officer, passed suddenly on Thursday in London.

On Thursday, John Bullough, a veteran army officer who had participated in the first Gulf War, died unexpectedly in London. He was well-known for making important contributions to several charitable causes, such as the creation of Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) and the successful effort to return Perth’s Stone of Destiny.

All who knew him have been deeply affected by his premature death. John’s family and friends were sent a message from Mike Beale, vice chairman of SCAA, expressing his deep grief at his departure and his condolences.

Beale also emphasised John’s steadfast dedication to fundraising, which had led to the raising of more than £50 million and the ability to respond to nearly 5,000 emergency calls, eventually saving or having an influence on thousands of lives.We shall cherish and miss John’s extraordinary legacy and contributions to the neighbourhood.

At the age of 54, John Bullough, a well-known businessman and former army officer, died unexpectedly. Bullough served as the organization’s chairman and a founding member. Over the past ten years, the SCAA has assisted hundreds of people in need.

In addition, he played a crucial role in Perth’s successful return of the Stone of Destiny, an important accomplishment that will live on in memory for a long time. Bullough, who was raised in Huntingtower, a town close to Perth, and was born in Cumbria, attended Glenalmond College before earning his degree from The Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst. He was descended from a family that ran Perth’s renowned McEwans department store until its demise in 2016.

