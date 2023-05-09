Is Tom Sandoval in a relationship? How long have Tom and Ariana been together?

Tom Sandoval is a popular American actor.

Tom Sandoval is well-known for his work and role in the Alien Presence (2009), The Pit and the Pendulum (2009), and Vanderpump Rules (2013).

In 2002, Tom Sandoval began his career with his appearance in the “Bon Jovi: Misunderstood” and “Bon Jovi: All About Lovin’ You” music videos.

In 2008, Tom Sandoval made his film debut as Miles in the “Playing With Fire” film.

Tom Sandoval also acted in many movies and tv shows such as Reflection, The Pit and the Pendulum, Behind Your Eyes, Alien Presences, Puppet Master: Axis of Evil, Tango Amargo, The Raiven Destiny, 23 Minutes to Sunrise, The Others Two, Social Status, Scare Us, Dying for a Baby, and The Wrong Real Estate Agent.

How old is Tom Sandoval?

Tom Sandoval’s age is 39 years. Tom Sandoval was born to Anthony Sandoval and Terri Green in St. Louis, Missouri, United States. Tom Sandoval’s date of birth is 7 July 1983.

Tom Sandoval’s height is 1.8 m. Tom Sandoval has a sibling whise name is Brian Sandoval. Tom Sandoval did his studies in his hometown. Tom Sandoval’s nationality is American.

Who is Tom Sandoval Girlfriend?

Tom Sandoval’s fans want to know about his love and married life. Then his fans are searching on the internet about Tom Sandoval’s wife. But Tom Sandoval is not married yet.

Tom Sandoval was in a long time relationship but recently Tom broke up with his girlfriend and started a new relationship.

Tom Sandoval confirmed his relationship with Ariana Madix on February 10, 2014. The couple parted ways after being in a relationship for nine years.

On March 3, 2023, news surfaced that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had ended their relationship.

Tom Sandoval has opened up about Raquel Lewis after breaking up with Ariana Madix.

Read Also:- Who is Ariana Madix Husband? Are Ariana Madix and Tom still together?