Is Calum Scott in a relationship? Who is Calum Scott Girlfriend?

Calum Scott is a popular British Ainger and songwriter.

Calum Scott is well-recognized as the contestant in the “Britain’s Got Talent”, where Cakum performed his version of Robyn’s hit “Dancing on My Own” (2016).

In 2018, Calum Scott released his debut studio album “Only Human”. Calum also released his second album “Bridges” in 2022.

Calum Scott released his four Extended plays- Only Acoustic, Only Collabs, Only Love, and Only Live.

Been spending most of today trying to fathom just how incredible last night was.. What an absolute honour to share the stage with @takethat and @robin_schulz for such a historic and prestigious event.. just casually singing for the King in his back garden. pic.twitter.com/nwisWfmuBe — Calum Scott (@calumscott) May 8, 2023

In 2023, Calum Scott released his new song “Whistle”.

In 2022, Calum Scott released “One More Try”, “Run With Me”, “Boys in the Street”, “Woke Up in Love”, “Heaven”, and “If You Ever Change Your Mind” songs.

Calum Scott also released many songs such as “You Are the Reason”, “No Matter What”, “Biblical”, “What I Miss Most”, “Where Are You Now”, “Love Is Just a Word”, “Rhythm Inside”, and “Rise”.

How old is Calum Scott?

Calum Scott’s age is 34 years. Calum Scott’s date of birth is 12 October 1988. Calum Scott was born to Debbie Burton and Kevin Scott in Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, England.

Calum Scott has a sibling whose name is Jade Scott. She is also a singer. Calum Scott did his studies in his hometown. Calum Scott’s nationality is British.

Who is Calum Scott Wife or Girlfriend?

Calum Scott is not married yet and Calum Scott is not in any relationship. Calum Scott has neither dated nor engaged to anyone before. Calum Scott does not have any Girlfriend or Wife.

Calum Scott is focused on his career.

