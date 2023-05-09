Is Adjoa Andoh married? Who is Adjoa Andoh husband?

Adjoa Andoh is a famous British Actress.

Adjoa Andoh is well-known for her role in the “Casualty” and “Bridgerton” television series.

In 2023, Adjoa Andoh appears as Lady Danbury in the “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” series. In 2023, Adjoa Andoh also works in “The Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor” seires.

In 1990, Adjoa Andoh made her television debut with the “EastEnders” series.

In 1991, Adjoa Andoh made her film debut with the “London South West” film.

Adjoa Andoh acted in some movies like The Shadow in the North, What My Mother Told Me, Invictus, Fractured, Adulthood, Every Time You Look at Me, and Brotherhood.

Adjoa Andoh also appeared in many television shows such as The Bill, The Brittas Empire, Waiting for God, The Tomorrow People, Peak Practice, Doctor Who, M.I. High, Wizards vs. Aliens, Thunderbirds Are Go, Silent Witness, The Smeds and The Smoos, and more.

Who is Adjoa Andoh husband?

Adjoa Andoh is a married woman. Adjoa Andoh husband is Howard Cunnell.

Adjoa Andoh and Howard Cunnell met in 1994 at Battersea Arts Centre.

Adjoa Andoh and Howard Cunnell started living together in late 1995. After being in a relationship for five years, the couple got married in 2001.

Adjoa Andoh and Howard Cunnell have two children – one born in 1996 and the other in 1997.

Adjoa Andoh has a daughter born in 1985/86 from his previous relationship.

Where is Adjoa Andoh from?

Adjoa Andoh’s full name is Adjoa Aiboom Helen Andoh. Adjoa Andoh’s age is 60 years. Adjoa Andoh’s birth date is 14 January and her birth year is 1963. Adjoa Andoh was born to her parents in Clifton, Bristol, United Kingdom.

Adjoa Andoh’s father was a journalist and musician and Adjoa Andoh’s mother was a teacher. Adjoa Andoh did her studies at Katharine Lady Berkeley’s School and Bristol Polytechnic. Adjoa Andoh’s nationality is British.

Read Also:- Betty Gore, Who Was She? At The Time Of Her Death, Was Betty Gore Expecting A Child?