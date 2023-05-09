Couple From “Real Housewives” Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Are Divorcing Because They Owe $1 Million In Back Taxes

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, a former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, had long rejected rumours that she was having money problems, but it now seems that the bills are starting to catch up with her. More than $1.1 million in federal liens have been filed by the IRS against Zolciak-Biermann and her husband, retired NFL outside linebacker Kroy Biermann.

Real Estate

The Bravo celebrity and Biermann allegedly missed payments on a $1.65 million mortgage on their Fulton County, Georgia, house last autumn. Truist Bank reportedly planned to sell the house at auction in March 2023, but Zolciak-Biermann remained obstinate, writing on Instagram, “Ok you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000.You guys are idiots if you believe I would let my house, which we spent millions of dollars on, sell for $257,000. RedFin estimates the home in Alpharetta, Georgia, to be worth $2.4 million and notes that it was purchased on October 23, 2012, for $880,000.

Divorce

According to social media, Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann have remained at the home ever since. However, there’s a chance that the money problems hurt. The couple reportedly filed for divorce today, according to news reports. Kaia Rose, Kane Ren, Kash Kade, and Kroy Jagger are their four children; they have been married for 11 years. Brielle and Ariana, the daughters of Kim, were also adopted by Biermann.

It states that the couple separated on April 30 and that their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” Zolciak-Biermann is asking for joint legal custody, spousal maintenance, and sole physical custody of their kids. She also intends to revert to using the name Zolciak.

Background In 2008, Zolciak-Biermann made an appearance on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” as one of the initial housewives. In 2012, she departed to star in her own spin-off, “Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding,” which highlighted her union with Biermann. Eight seasons of the “Don’t Be Tardy” television show were broadcast.

Real Housewives And Taxes

The “Real Housewives” have all made headlines over taxes, including Zolciak-Biermann. NeNe Leakes, a founding cast member of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” received a tax lien in 2016.

The previous year, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” actress Kim Fields (to you and I, Tootie from “Facts of Life”) received a federal lien for owing $212,000 in federal taxes for the tax years 2011, 2012, and 2013. In December 2013, Sheree Whitfield, her co-star, also received a tax lien for more than $100,000.

Read Also: Kemal Dervis: Former UNDP Chief And Turkish Minister Dervis Passed Away At The Age Of 74