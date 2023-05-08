Young Mother Of Two Nadine Lennon Dies Of Cancer Three Weeks After Getting Married

Nadine Lennon, who wed her partner Leigh Watters on April 14 in the chapel of St. Vincent’s University Hospital, passed away on Friday after a courageous battle. Bowel cancer in stage four had been discovered in the mother of two.

Nadine Lennon Dies From Cancer

A brave young mother who was battling cancer passed away tragically just three weeks after getting married. Nadine Lennon, who wed her partner Leigh Watters on April 14 in the chapel of St. Vincent’s University Hospital, passed away on Friday after a courageous battle.

Bowel cancer in stage four had been discovered in the mother of two. In February of the year 2021, Nadine was first diagnosed with bowel cancer. She had invited her TikTok followers to watch a live stream of her ceremony. Recognitions poured in via virtual entertainment for Nadine after her family said they needed their holy messenger back. They wrote in a heartbreaking Facebook post that they wanted their angel back.

Nadine’s Family Is Mourning Her Death

The Lennon Watters family posted on Facebook that they want to illuminate everyone that Nadine died yesterday at 4pm, in the caring arms of her better half Leigh and family.

The post stated that Nadine was so powerful that she fought until the very end and that her beautiful children, Nathan and Daisy, will carry on her legacy, and she will always be in their hearts.

Telling more about Nadine, the post told that sh would be so appreciative of the love and support that has been shown by each and every one of her followers.

Nadine’s Friends Remember Her

Companions of the youthful mother communicated their decimation at her passing following the news. Following the announcement, the young mother’s friends expressed their grief at her passing.

A person wrote that she was an amazing mother, so beautiful, thoughtful, and they don’t know how this happened.

They added that they were overjoyed to have worked with Nadine and known her, however, this was unfair and she ought not to be gone.

Another author wrote that this was such sad news, Nadine was true warrior, an inspiration to all women, and a true fighter, and may she get the best bed in heaven.

After hearing the heartbreaking news that her chemo was not working and that she had only a short amount of time to live, Nadine, 30, and Leigh exchanged vows in the hospital.

The stunning bride was able to walk up the aisle after getting out of her wheelchair. She said that this was her little glimpse of heaven in the most ideal manner she figured it might actually work out, while possibly not more. She added that despite the fact that, it’s the hardest of times, she was exceptionally fortunate to have all hee family around her and their help has been mind boggling.

