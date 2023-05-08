Who was Ray Liotta’s first wife? Know all about Ray Liotta’s wife

Ray Liotta was a notable American actor. Ray Liotta was well-recognized for his role in the “Something Wild” (1986) film.

Ray Liotta also famous for his role as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the “Field of Dreams” (1989) and as Henry Hill in the “Goodfellas” (1990) film.

In 1983, Ray Liotta made his film debut with “The Lonely Lady” film. In 1978, Ray Liotta made his television debut with the “Another World” series.

At what age did Ray Liotta die?

Ray Liotta’s full name was Raymond Allen Liotta. Ray Liotta’s birth date was 18 December 1954. When Ray Liotta died, his age 67 years. Ray Liotta was born to Alfred Liotta and Mary Liotta in Newark, New Jersey, United States.

Ray Liotta died on 26 May 2022 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Ray Liotta had a sister whose name was Linda Liotta. Ray Liotta did his studies at Union High School and the University of Miami.

Who was Ray Liotta’s first wife?

Ray Liotta’s marital status was divorced. Ray Liotta wife was Michelle Grace. She is a popular actress and producer.

Ray Liotta and Michelle Grace married in February 1997.

Ray Liotta and Michelle Grace met during a baseball game where Michelle Grace’s ex-husband Mark Grace was playing for the Chicago Cubs.

Ray Liotta and Michelle Grace have a daughter with Carson Liotta. After eight years of marriage, Ray and Michelle divorced in 2004.

What is Ray Liotta’s last movie?

Ray Liotta was last seen in the role of Mr. Ancilla in the 2022 film “Every Last Secret” and James “Big Jim” Keene in the series “Black Bird”.

Ray Liotta will be seen in the Cocaine Bear, Dangerous Waters, Fool’s Paradise, Clash, and The Substance upcoming films.

Ray Liotta also acted in many movies such as Field of Dreams, Unlawful Entry, Dominick and Eugene, Goodfellas, A Rumor of Angels, Battle in Seattle, Street Kings 2: Motor City, The Iceman, The Devil’s in the Details, The Many Saints of Newark, and more.

Ray Liotta appeared in many television shows like Hardhat and Legs, The Rat Pack, Casablanca, Family Guy, Saturday Night Live, Just Shoot Me!, Smith, Shades of Blue, The Making of the Mob, Hanna, and more.

