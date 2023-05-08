Who was Mauricio Garcia? Mauricio Garcia Shooting Explained

If you’re curious about Mauricio Garcia, scroll down to learn more about him and the shooting he was involved in.

Who was Mauricio Garcia?

The Allen Premium Outlets in Dallas, Texas, were the scene of a deadly shooting on May 6 by 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, who also shot and killed himself. Garcia killed eight people in the attack. The incident shocked the neighborhood because it involved children as victims. Although it is unknown for which organization Garcia worked as a security guard, he lived in Dallas and was frequently seen wearing a uniform. Garcia’s gray Charger, often parked there, was searched by police and FBI agents after the shooting. Because he was observed sporting a patch on his chest that suggested extremist views, investigators believe he may have been affiliated with white supremacist or neo-Nazi ideologies. However, the shooting’s official cause has not been disclosed.

Mauricio Garcia Shooting Explained:

Gunfire erupted in the parking area, an outdoor shopping center with over 120 stores, on May 6, 2023, around 3:30 pm. Allen, Texas. A man was seen getting out of a silver car in a video clip posted online before starting to shoot. Chaos erupted as people fled for safety or collapsed to the ground from severe or fatal injuries. Tragically, the shooting claimed the lives of eight individuals. Along with the shooter, who a police officer killed, six victims passed away. Two more were taken to the hospital but later died from their wounds.

How many people were victims?

Eight people were killed in the Allen, Texas shooting, including the gunman a police officer took out. Other victims, some kids, were also hurt and taken to a hospital. The ages of the injured ranges from 5 years to 61 years, according to a Medical City Healthcare spokesman. The victims’ identities have not yet been announced.

What Information Did the Police Provide?

There is currently little information about the shooting at the Texas Allen Premium Outlets. Eight victims and the suspected shooter perished as a result, according to a brief statement the police have only made. Four patients are being treated at Medical City McKinney, three of whom are in critical condition. A fourth patient transferred to a Level I Trauma Center, is in fair condition. A ninth patient received treatment at a different hospital, and one patient was also assigned to Medical City Children’s Hospital, where they are currently in fair condition. The Allen Police Department is coordinating a strategy for reuniting people with their vehicles left at the scene with the FBI, Allen Premium Outlets, and Allen.

