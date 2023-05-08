Who Is Paloma Faith’s New Rumoured Boyfriend? Know Everything About Andrew Soar

Following the discovery of a new partner in her life in recent Instagram photos, the New York hitmaker has something to sing about. After teasering fans on Instagram on Sunday, February 5, singer Paloma Faith, 41, has a new man in her life. According to rumours, Paloma and her current beau, creative director Andrew Soar, are deeply in love. After Faith’s breakup with her partner of nine years, Leyman Lahcine, news about her new love interest surfaced.

Who Is Andrew Soar?

Soar is the creative director for the British advertising, marketing, and PR firm Ogilvy in New York City. He is the creative force behind a number of noteworthy efforts, including Cancer Research UK’s Shwopping campaign, Marks & Spencer’s Feel Good As New post-Covid campaign, and Boots’ UV UGLY?

Additionally, he founded and serves as editor of the website cultureandlife.co.uk, which focuses on arts and culture. Soar has received more than 150 award nominations and more than 70 campaign prizes, including four Cannes Lions, thanks to his aptitude for innovation and marketing. Along with his remarkable résumé, Soar is a staunch proponent of diversity who frequently speaks out about it in news interviews and panel discussions.

Official Paloma Faith And Andrew Soar Instagram

Recently, Paloma published a close-up picture of Soar, showing him cosy in a coat while the two were out on a date. Paloma embellished the image with a heart-shaped emoji, which sparked speculation among fans about Paloma’s newest mysterious suitor. They’ve both engaged in a number of flirtatious antics, with Soar tweeting a string of images from a Wednesday, February 8 outing to Kew Gardens.

Paloma and her former partner Lahcine have two daughters, ages five and two. On October 31, while spending time with Alan Carr at Jonathan Ross’s Halloween Party, she announced her separation from Lahcine, a source said. Paloma and Leyman had broken up, and she is still very much single, another source told the Sun at the time.

Even though they co-parent their children jointly, Paloma and Leyman’s relationship has deteriorated over the past year. Although they never formally denied the claims, Paloma and Lahcine were thought to have wed in 2017.

Read Also: Lil Boosie: Rapper Arrested By San Diego Police