Who is Kate Upton husband, Justin Verlander? How did Justin Verlander and Kate Upton meet?

Kate Upton is a popular American model as well as an actress.

In 2011, Kate Upton first appeared in the “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue” and Kate was the cover model for the 2017, 2013, and 2012 issues.

In 2014, Kate Upton appeared in the “Bartender” music video.

In 2011, Kate Upton made her film and television debut with the “Tower Heist” film and “Tosh.0” television series.

Kate Upton also acted in some movies such as The Three Stooges, Adult Interference, The Layover, The Other Woman, and The Disaster Artist.

Kate Upton appeared in many television shows like Sports Illustrated: The Making of Swimsuit 2012, Barely Famous, Project Runway, Robot Chicken, Lip Sync Battle, GTTV Presents MLB 2K12: The Perfect Club, Saturday Night Live, and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Where is Kate Upton from?

Kate Upton’s birth name is Katherine Elizabeth Upton. Kate Upton’s age is 30 years. Kate Upton’s birth date is 10 June and her birth year is 1992. Kate Upton was born to Shelley Upton and Jeff Upton in St. Joseph, Michigan, United States.

Kate Upton’s is 5 feet 10 inches. Kate Upton’s hair color is Blonde and her eyes color is Blue/Green. Kate Upton has three siblings- Laura Upton, Christie Williams, and David Upton. Kate Upton did her studies at Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy. Kate Upton’s nationality is American.

Who is Kate Upton husband, Justin Verlander?

Kate Upton is a married woman. Kate Upton husband is Justin Verlander. He is a New York Mets baseball pitcher.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander started dating in early 2014. After being in a relationship for 2 years, the couple got engaged in 2016.

On November 4, 2017, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander married in Tuscany, Italy, a year after their engagement.

Kate Upton gave birth to a daughter in November 2018. Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are still married.

