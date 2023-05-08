Who Is Denne Bourke? Here’s The Update Of About Denne Bourke

Denne Bourke, 38, last appeared paddling on Wednesday afternoon between Thursday & Horn Islands. While land-based coastal searches have been put on hold, Queensland Police stated they will continue their underwater and helicopter searches.

All About Denne Bourke

About 100 meters offshore, hours after Mr. Bourke was last seen, his outrigger canoe was discovered. The finding, according to authorities, spurred a thorough air, water, and ground search involving law enforcement, other agencies, and community volunteers. A bystander discovered those who went missing paddler’s hat on a rock in the canal late one night, but no other remains of him have been located. Mr. Bourke was well-known on Thursday Island, operated a neighborhood coffee truck, and was an accomplished canoeist. Additionally, he had just become a father.

Statements On Denne Bourke

Police said in a statement that Mr. Bourke’s close companions expressed gratitude to the neighborhood for its support and assistance with the search. They are quite appreciative of the prompt and thorough reaction from the neighborhood. We are grateful for your generosity and kindness during this trying time. The Queensland Police also appreciated the assistance in the search provided by other agencies, volunteers, and members of the community.

Wildlife officers from the Department of Environment & Science were also aiding but were unable to find any indications of the local man. The Queensland Police Service has ceased beach searches on dry land but will continue maritime and helicopter searches. Given the news, the neighborhood was still holding out hope for something miraculous as Monday’s sea and air searches went on. On Sunday, the Townsville Outrigger Canoe Club announced on Facebook that Denne, Georgia, their families, and the larger Torres Straits OCC family are in their thoughts and prayers. Although the community has come together to help with the hunt, the Cape York Weekly called it a terrible week for the area.

