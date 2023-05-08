Who is Claire Holt husband? Who did Claire Holt have a baby with?

Claire Holt is a famous Australian-American actress.

Claire Holt is known for her work and role as Emma Gilbert in the “H2O: Just Add Water”, Rebekah Mikaelson in the “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals” series.

In 2009, Claire Holt made her film debut as Lindsay Rollins in the “Messengers 2: The Scarecrow” film.

In 2006, Claire Holt made her television debut with the “H2O: Just Add Water” series.

Claire Holt also appeared in thr Aquarius, Mean Girls 2, Legacies, and Pretty Little Liars television series.

Claire Holt featured in the “We Are Done” and “Small Town Boy” Music videos.

Claire Holt acted in many movies such as Untitled Horror Movie, A Violent Separation, Blue Like Jazz, The Divorce Party, Painted Beauty, 47 Meters Down, and A Violent Separation.

Who is Claire Holt husband?

Claire Holt is a married woman. Claire Holt husband is Andrew Joblon. He is a real estate executive.

Claire Holt announced her engagement to Andrew Joblon on 3 December 2017.

On 5 March 2018, Claire Holt shared that she had suffered a miscarriage.

Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon got married on 18 August 2018.

On 11 October 2018, Claire Holt announced via Instagram that she is pregnant and is expecting her son on 19 October 2018.

Claire Holt gave birth to their son on 28 March 2019.

Claire Holt announced on 3rd April 2020 that she is expecting a second child. Claire shared on 16 April 2020 that she is expecting a girl.

Claire Holt gave birth to a daughter on 12 September 2020. Claire Holt’s children’s names are Elle Holt Joblon and James Holt Joblon.

Where is Claire Holt from?

Claire Holt’s full name is Claire Rhiannon Holt. Claire Holt’s age is 34 years. Claire Holt’s date of birth is 11 June 1988.

Claire Holt was born to Ann Holt and John Holt in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

Claire Holt has three siblings- Rachel Holt, Madeline Holt and David Holt. Claire Holt’s nationality is American-Australian.

Who did Claire Holt marry first?

Claire Holt married twice. Claire Holt’s first marriage did not last long and ended in divorce.

Claire Holt first married Matt Kaplan. He is a television producer.

Claire Holt got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Matt Kaplan in July 2015.

Claire Holt and Matt Kaplan got married in April 2016. After a year of marriage, on April 27, 2017, Matt Kaplan filed for divorce from Claire.

