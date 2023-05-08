Who is Christopher Meloni Wife? Is Christopher Meloni still married?

Christopher Meloni is a notable American actor. Christopher Meloni is well-recognized for his role as NYPD Detective Elliot Stabler in the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (1999–2011, 2021–present) series.

From 2019 to the present, Christopher Meloni appears in the “Harley Quinn” series.

From 2021 to the present, Christopher Meloni appears in the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” series.

Christopher Meloni will be seen in the “IF” upcoming film.

In 1989, Christopher Meloni made his television debut with the “1st & Ten” series.

In 1994, Christopher Meloni made his film debut with the “Clean Slate” film.

Christopher Meloni acted in many movies such as 12 Monkeys, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Wet Hot American Summer, Nights in Rodanthe, Green Lantern: First Flight, White Bird in a Blizzard, The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Almost Friends, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and more.

Christopher Meloni appeared in many television series, including When Will I Be Loved?, Something to Live for: The Alison Gertz Story, In a Child’s Name, A Dangerous Affair, NYPD Blue, Every 9 Seconds, Murder in Greenwich, Gym Teacher: The Movie, Surviving Jack, and more.

When was Christopher Meloni born?

Christopher Meloni’s full name is Christopher Peter Meloni. Christopher Meloni’s age is 62 years. Christopher Meloni’s date of birth is 2 April 1961. Christopher Meloni was born to Cecile Meloni and Robert Meloni in Washington, D.C., United States.

Christopher Meloni’s height is 1.83 m. Christopher Meloni has two siblings. Christopher Meloni did his studies at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School, the University of Colorado at Boulder, and Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre.

Who is Christopher Meloni Wife?

Christopher Meloni is a married man. Christopher Meloni wife is Doris Sherman Williams. She is a production designer.

Christopher Meloni and Doris Sherman Williams met in 1989 on the set of a show.

Christopher Meloni and Doris Sherman Williams married on 1 July 1995. Christopher Meloni and Doris Sherman Williams have two children together- Dante Amadeo Meloni was born in January 2004 and Sophia Eva Pietra Meloni was born in March 2001.

Christopher Meloni and Doris Sherman Williams are still married.

