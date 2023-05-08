Vida Blue- The Mvp Of Baseball, Took their Last Breath On Sunday

Vida Blue Ex-Baseball player from the USA, died on Sunday. This is a very unfortunate incident for the fans and baseball lovers.

Who Is Vida Blue?

He was a great baseball player of his time. He was born on 28 July 1949. He was an ex-American League Most Valuable Player award winner.

He won that award in 1971. He played as a left-handed pitcher. He was the greatest-of-great sportsman of his time.

What Happened To Him?

An ex-baseball player VIDA BLUE passed away at 73 on Sunday. The cause of his death is still not announced officially.

But relatives close to him stated that he was struggling with some cancer in his body. There is a high chance that he might have ended up with death due to that.

Who Was Vida Blue’s Ex-Wife?

Vida Blue was married to Peggy Shannon. They both tied the knot in 1989 and after 7 years of marriage, they divorced in 1996.

They had twin girls born in the early 90s. When they married, Peggy was 31 years old, and Blue was 40.

The reason why they separated their paths is still unknown to the public. Both of them didn’t give any statement on why such a thing happened. Peggy is currently 64 years old.

For What Blue Was Known?

He was great at throwing fastballs. He was a member of the Oakland Athletics dynasty that won the world series championship three times consecutively from 1972 to 1974—THE HATTRICK MOMENT.

He started his career in 1969. It was the Oakland Athletics. He had played there for nine seasons. He became the Most Valuable Player in 1971 at the age of 21.

Blue remained among only 11 pitchers to have won Honours MVP and Cy Young Award in the same year.

He played left-handed pitcher in major league Baseball from 1969 to 1986.

Blue was a six-time all-star and two times world series champion. Outside the regime of Baseball, he loved music a lot. He had also recorded an album in 1972– INSIDE ME.

He was an active citizen, too. He used to do a lot of charity. He has a huge fan following across the world.

After retiring from baseball, he worked as a coach for various teams. He also served as a special assistant for San Francisco Giants’ General manager.

May the soul of the sportsman Rest In Peace!

