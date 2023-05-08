Tony Ferguson: UFC Champion Is Detained For A DUI After Crashing Into Parked Cars In Hollywood

Tony Ferguson, a former UFC fighter, was detained early on Sunday in Hollywood on suspicion of driving under the influence after he allegedly crashed into parked cars.

Who Is Tony Ferguson?

Tony Ferguson, a former UFC fighter, was detained by Los Angeles police early on Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence. He had just driven his pickup truck into parked cars and overturned it on Sunset Boulevard. Despite the ferocity of the collision, nobody was hurt.

What Happened To Tony Ferguson?

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight UFC champion, declined to submit to a breathalyser test at the scene and was subsequently detained on suspicion of drunk driving, according to police. His bail was set at $30,000 after he was arrested and sent to the Los Angeles County Jail.

The collision happened at 1:47 a.m. at Wilcox Avenue and Sunset Boulevard. Ferguson and a front seat passenger could be safely extracted from the overturned Chevrolet Silverado by emergency personnel who were called to the scene. Both people had minor injuries and weren’t sent to the hospital.

Might Get Imprisonment

Ferguson made his mixed martial arts professional debut in 2008 and currently holds a record of 26-8. He has, however, dropped his last five matches. From October 2017 to April 2018, he held the title of interim lightweight champion for the UFC.

Ferguson has already made headlines for his conduct outside of the ring. He claimed that his wife had threatened him and their child with violence in a restraining order he obtained against her in 2019. Later, the order was cancelled, and the pair got back together.

The news of Ferguson’s arrest serves as a stark warning that impaired driving is never acceptable and can have serious repercussions, even for well-known people.

