Shot at Stonebriar Mall. What Happened to the News About Active Shooters Today? Understand Things Quickly

An hour after a mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets murdered nine people, another possible active shooter scenario arose at Stonebriar Mall in Frisco, Texas, raising concerns among residents. Do you want to get more details about the shooting at the Stonebriar Mall? If so, continue reading the post’s conclusion for all the information on the shootings at the Stonebriar Mall, the Allen Premium Outlets, and other incidents.

Know All About the Stonebriar Mall Shooting:

According to reports, around 3:36 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, and Allen Police Department officer responding to an unrelated complaint heard gunfire at Allen Premium Outlets at Stonebriar Mall. The officer confronted the subject, neutralized the danger, and phoned for help.

The shooter was reported at Stonebriar Mall, about 12 miles away, only hours after the horrifying massacre at Frisco’s Allen Outlets. Stonebriar Mall, situated along the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, Texas, is a lively retail center that offers residents and visitors a broad range of shopping and entertainment opportunities. There are approximately 165 retailers in the mall, including Louis Vuitton, Apple, Gucci, and H&M.

What Occurred? You Should be Aware of the Mass Shooting:

Nine persons were murdered in the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets, based on a press release released in writing by the Allen Police Department. Seven people were killed at the spot, including the suspect. A multi-agency reaction aided the mall’s security and established that there was no longer an active danger.

The Allen Fire Department evacuated nine more persons to area hospitals, where two died from their injuries. Three of those sent to the hospital are in serious condition, while the other four are in stable condition. Anyone with information regarding the event or any witnesses can call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

The Stonebriar Mall Shooting Has Sparked Outrage on Social Media:

Netizens have started expressing their opinions after the horrific shootings in Frisco’s Allen Outlets and the Stonebriar Mall. Those who observed the event also shared it on social media.

