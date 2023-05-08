Mississippi Restaurant Shooting Results In 1 Fatality And At Least 6 Injuries

During a Cinco de Mayo party at a Mississippi restaurant late on Friday night, authorities said that one person is dead and at least six other individuals were shot.

What Happened In Mississippi?

According to a press release from Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, seven persons were shot at The Scratch Kitchen on Government Street. The survivors were taken to local hospitals for treatment, according to LeMaire. Their injuries’ full extent was not immediately disclosed.

He named the victim as Pascagoula resident Chase Harmon, 19 years old. As of Saturday morning, no one has been taken into custody, but Lemaire said the inquiry is still underway. He continued, “We kindly request that anyone with information contact the Ocean Springs Police Department.”

Investigation Is On

According to the proprietor of The Scratch Kitchen, there were roughly 200 diners there when the shooter raced by staff members performing security checks at the patio door.

The shooter “wasn’t a customer,” the business’s owner Brittany Alexander claimed. He wasn’t given a wristband or anything else to be here. East of Biloxi, Mississippi, Ocean Springs is located around 6 km (4 miles) away.

