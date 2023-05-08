Is Andrew Taggart Married? Who is Andrew Taggart Girlfriend?

Andrew Taggart is a popular American actor, musician, songwriter, composer, and Dj.

Andrew Taggart is well recognized for his electronic DJ and production work with Jisco, Alexander Pall known as “The Chainsmokers”.

Andrew Taggart is well-known for Words on Bathroom Walls (2020), The DUFF (2015), and Clean Air.



They collaborated in 2012 and tried out indie, pop and future bass music.

Andrew Taggart has written many songs like “I Love You”, “High”, “Setting Fires”, “Save Yourself”, and more.

Andrew Taggart ne bahut se songsreleased kiye, including Don’t Let Me Down, Roses, Closer feat. Halsey, All We Know, Sick Boy, Young, Who Do You Love, iPad, Split – Original Mix, Push My Luck, The Fall, Side Effects, Kanye, Don’t Let Me Down, Call You Mine, Takeaway, and more.

How Old is Andrew Taggart?

Andrew Taggart’s age is 33 years. Andrew Taggart was born to Mark Taggart and Laura Girr Taggart in Portland, Maine, United States. Andrew Taggart’s date of birth is 31 December 1989. Andrew Taggart’s nationality is American.

Andrew Taggart’s height is 1.75 m. Andrew Taggart has a sister whose name is Malia Kathleen Girr Taggart. Andrew Taggart did his school at Freeport High School and graduated from Syracuse University.

Who is Andrew Taggart Wife or Girlfriend?

Andrew Taggart’s marital status is Single. Andrew Taggart is not married yet. Andrew Taggart has no wife. Andrew Taggart has had many relationships. According to multiple sources, Andrew Taggart was last in a relationship with American actress and singer Selena Gomez.

Recently, Andrew Taggart was spotted holding model Marianne Fonseca’s hand in Miami, fueling fans to speculate that Andrew and Marianne are dating.

Andrew Taggart dating History

Andrew Taggart dated Haley Rowe from 2016 to 2017. Next, Andrew Taggart was seen with Christine Burke in 2018.

Andrew Taggart also dated Meredith Mickelson in 2018.

Andrew Taggart was in a relationship with Chantel Jeffries from 2020 to 2021. Andrew Taggart also had a brief relationship with Eve Jobs.

