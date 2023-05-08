Eight killed and seven wounded in Shooting at Allen Premium Outlets

According to police, a busy mall located north of Dallas was the site of a shooting on Saturday where eight people were killed, and a lone gunman injured at least seven others.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown. The police chief of Allen, Texas, Brian Harvey, reported that a police officer killed the gunman after he opened fire outside the Allen Premium Outlets mall.

During the same press conference, Jon Boyd, the chief of the Allen fire department, stated that they transported nine individuals with gunshot wounds to nearby hospitals.

At a second press conference on Saturday night, Boyd reported that two wounded individuals had died at the hospital, while three were in critical condition, and four were stable.

Health City Healthcare, which operates 16 hospitals in the region, stated that its trauma centers were caring for eight of the wounded patients. The patients ranged in age from 5 to 61.

Collin County Judge Chris Hill, the highest elected official in the county where Allen is located, commended the police and other first responders for their efforts during a press conference. However, he expressed deep anger towards those who commit evil acts in their community and backyard.

Police in Frisco, Texas, evacuated the Stonebriar Mall on Saturday evening after receiving reports of gunfire, according to separate reports. It is unclear if a shooting had taken place at the location.

Aerial footage from TV cameras showed hundreds of people calmly leaving the mall about 25 miles (40 km) northeast of Dallas while police officers guarded the area.

An unnamed eyewitness told the local media the gunman was “walking down the sidewalk” and firing in random directions. The footage from the scene showed blood on the sidewalk and white sheets covering what appeared to be bodies.

In response to the shooting, Texas Governor Greg Abbott referred to it as an “unspeakable tragedy” and offered state assistance to local authorities.

