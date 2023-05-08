DJ Maphorisa’s Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Assaulting Her

DJ Maphorisa is expected to appear in court, according to reports. He reportedly spent one night at the Sandton police station.

DJ Maphorisa Assaulted His Girlfriend

Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, better known as DJ Maphorisa, a South African disc jockey, was taken into custody on suspicion of assaulting Thuli Phongolo, his actress girlfriend.

As per City Press, the notable Amapiano maker was accounted for to the police by Phongolo after the homegrown episode which occurred at her Sandton loft in Johannesburg.

The actress spoke at the Sandton police station and when she confronted Maphorisa about their heated argument from the previous night, the star of legacy explained how the fight started. Phongolo, who likewise fills in as a club DJ, portrayed that her sweetheart became forceful and insulted her.

Thuli spoke that on Sunday, around noon, she was at her residence with her boyfriend, DJ Maphorisa, also known as Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe. She added that she confronted him so that they could discuss their disagreement from the previous night’s performance, to which he became forceful and begun to punch her with his clench hands on her chest.

She said in the statement that he held her and took her to the balcony, and he grabbed her aggressively by her neck. The woman claimed that her boyfriend took her phone at some point during the assault but later gave it back to her.

After that, she contacted her manager, who took her to the police station to file a domestic violence complaint against him. The honor winning DJ Maphorisa is supposed to show up in the Randburg Justice’s Court on a charge of orientation based viciousness.

Thuli And DJ Maphorisa’s Relationship

Thuli has recently denied being involved with Maphorisa. The pair started dating bits of gossip in the year 2021 when a video of them moving personally made adjusts via web-based entertainment. As individuals kept on hypothesizing that they were sincerely involved, Thuli took to her Twitter page to close down the bits of gossip and told her fans to stop, as they were not together.

She added that she have had enough of the people who were speculating her relationship with DJ Maphorisa. Furthermore, she added that the reality remains, she was single.

The entertainer has likewise recently been reputed to date different DJs, including the Jerusalema hitmaker Expert KG and Mr. Jazziq.

