Who Was Poppy Massey? Kaylee Massey, a TikTok user, has spoken out about her daughter Poppy Massey’s tragic death.

Kaylee Massey, a TikToker, Disclosed Her Tragic Daughter Poppy Massey’s Death. Kaylee Massey used TikTok to announce her daughter’s death, Poppy Massey, and this is what we know about the cause of death. There are many highs and lows in life, but the pleasures of TikTok are something we can always count on. Every time you open the app, you’re likely to smile regardless of how your day is going. This was especially true for Kaylee and Poppy Massey fans, one of TikTok’s most well-liked mother-daughter teams.

Who Was Poppy Massey and Her Reason for Death?

However, the heartbreaking news that Poppy had passed away was revealed by Kaylee and her husband in a video that was shared on social media at the beginning of May 2023. What we know about the 15-month-old’s cause of death is as follows. Kaylee Massey, a prominent TikTok user, provided information. On April 30, 2023, a Sunday, Poppy passed away. Kaylee finally spoke up on social media the following day. In a tearful TikTok video, Kaylee said, “We are home from the hospital without our Poppy girl.”. Despite Poppy’s death yesterday, her body is now flawless. Now, she can move her arms and look at me with rolled-up eyes. While dancing up and down, she is looking down at us. Although I know her soul is in heaven, I love her physical body. It was adorable. “We will spend the rest of our lives just missing her,” she continued.

What do the Videos Say?

In the video, the couple withheld the details of Poppy’s demise. On the other hand, Poppy was given the life-shortening diagnosis of TBCD as an infant, a low genetic condition. The only expected lifespan for Poppy, according to Kaylee in the past, was between 3 and 5 years old. According to Kaylee, Poppy was admitted to the hospital a few days before she passed away. According to the video, “she hasn’t been feeling the best today.”. Kaylee explained, “We brought her into the children’s ER this morning because she has a high fever,” adding that Poppy had “lots of congestion in her lungs,” a sign of an upper respiratory infection. “They discovered some minor pneumonia on her lungs. Poppy’s parents stayed by her side for a few days after that. She died “peacefully” in their arms, Kaylee and her husband assured the audience.

