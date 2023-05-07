Who is Divimara Lamar Nava? Texas shooting suspect’s wife arrested for evading capture

On Wednesday, law enforcement arrested a woman alleged to have concealed the man accused of killing five individuals in a remote area of Texas and assisted in organizing his flight to Mexico.

Divimara Lamar Nava, aged 53, was taken into custody after reportedly hiding Francisco Oropeza, the suspected shooter, in a residence near Conroe, Texas. He was ultimately discovered by authorities from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Rand Henderson said Lamar Nava had previously denied knowing Oropeza’s whereabouts.

Despite law enforcement identifying Lamar Nava as Oropeza’s spouse, jail records indicate that she is single and resides at the same address as him. As per online jail records, she is presently detained at Montgomery County Jail on a felony charge of impeding the capture or prosecution of a known criminal, with a bond set at $250,000.

According to San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon, authorities suspect that while Lamar Nava was aiding Oropeza, she was also communicating with investigators.

At Lamar Nava’s hearing to establish probable cause, a prosecutor asserted that she had admitted to relaying a message from Oropeza to his local cousins, requesting their assistance in facilitating his escape from the country, which they declined to do.

According to Dillon, Domingo Castilla, an acquaintance of Oropeza, was also detained on Tuesday in the area where the shooting occurred.

Although Castilla was taken into custody on suspicion of possessing marijuana, authorities anticipate charging him with additional crimes, such as assisting in Oropeza’s escape.

Bond for Castilla was established at $5,000 by Justice of the Peace Judge Randy Ellisor in San Jacinto County.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Chief Deputy Tim Kean of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office revealed that “several other arrests” had been made. However, he could not disclose further information. Kean stated that fewer than five people had been taken into custody.

