Two Males have been Accused in Connection with a Deadly Stabbing in Toronto’s East End

Police responded to a stabbing on December 6, 2022, near Danforth and Greenwood Avenues after finding Nicola Maiorano, 57, who had been stabbed and conducting life-saving procedures on him. According to Toronto Police, two men have been charged about a fatal stabbing earlier this week in Toronto’s east end. The Star reports that two suspects in a murder investigation were taken into custody on Thursday after Nicola Maiorano, 57, was viciously stabbed on December 6, 2022.

Nicola Maioreno Stabbed To Death:

According to sources, on December 27, 2021, the two reportedly claimed to be police officers and stopped many cars on Kingston and Brimley roads. At 2:27 a.m. on December 6, Toronto Police received reports of a stabbing at a building between Danforth and Greenwood Avenues. When officers located Maioreno with stab wounds, they began life-saving measures. The man was transferred to the hospital after the accident, where he was proclaimed dead.

According to the Toronto Police Service, Dylan and Donivan reportedly donned tactical-style clothes with ‘Federal Agent’ emblems and conducted car stops using emergency lights on their vehicle. Following the incident on December 27 near the Kingston and Brimley roads in Scarborough, Toronto Police detained and accused suspects, including a Markham resident, for impersonating peace officers.

Are Dylan Sherief and Donivan Comeau Arrested?

Dylan Sherief, 30, and Donivan Comeau, 23, were detained on December 8, 2022, according to Globalnews. Toronto Police have detained two men for allegedly impersonating officers and conducting traffic stops in Scarborough late last month.

Earlier this week, police issued a press release asking for the public’s assistance in identifying Dylan Sherief, 29, of Markham, and Donivan Comeau, 22, of Toronto. According to reports, the suspects allegedly requested the driver’s suspects to stop for identification and informed them that they were being investigated.

What Are the Charges Against Dylan Sherief and Donivan Comeau?

Dylan was charged with second-degree murder upon his arrest, while Donivan got accused of accessory after the fact to murder. Donivan is also facing a failure to comply with an undertaking charge. In addition, the suspects, Dylan and Donivan, are due in court on December 9, 2022.

Dylan and Donivan face four charges of impersonating a peace officer, four counts of forced imprisonment, and four counts of fraud. Dylan Sherief of Markham and Donivan Comeau of Toronto has been charged with four charges of impersonating peace officers, causing confinement, and fraud.

Read Also – Where is Jewish Matchmaking’s Fay Brezel These Days?