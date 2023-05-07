Tony Valdez, 78, Was a Veteran Reporter and Anchor for KTTV in Los Angeles

Tony Valdez, a notable journalist who covered Los Angeles for Fox 11 television station for over 30 years, died at 78. When he began his career as a TV reporter in 1981 and left Fox in 2016, Valdez was among the few Latinos in the field. In the 1990s, he co-anchored weekends with Christine Devine and presented Midday Sunday. Throughout his career, he covered important events such as the Watts Riots, the serial killer cases of the Hillside Strangler and Night Stalker, the O.J. Simpson trial, and countless political contests.

Tony Valdez’s Cause of Death:

Valdez, a Fox 11 reporter for many years, died at 78 from end-stage renal disease. His son verified his father’s death and reported that Valdez was killed at home.

According to FOX 11 anchor Christine Devine, Tony Valdez was a journalist committed entirely to the truth in journalism and had extensive knowledge of Los Angeles. Devine further said that Valdez was well-liked by his coworkers. FOX 11 Acting News Director Pete Wilgoren complimented Valdez for breaking the color barrier for Latino journalists in Los Angeles.

Wilgoren also emphasized Valdez’s commitment to chronicling the city’s issues, adding that he was a vital media community member and left a lasting impression on Los Angeles. Valdez was also a Vietnam War veteran who subsequently worked as a docent for the Los Angeles Conservancy, offering tours of downtown Los Angeles. It is unknown when Valdez’s funeral will take place. His son intends to keep people who followed his father updated on funeral plans.

Kidney Disease:

Tony Valdez, a renowned journalist, died of end-stage renal disease. Valdez had been fighting the condition, according to his son, until passing away at his home on Friday morning.

Valdez was most certainly being treated for his ailment, which might have included dialysis or other therapies to alleviate the symptoms of renal failure. Despite medical assistance, Valdez died due to the consequences of his disease. End-stage renal failure is a severe condition in which the kidneys have essentially stopped functioning.

According to reports, Tony’s net worth was $1.3 million before his death. Valdez’s principal source of income was most likely his profession in the media sector. He would have earned a salary as a reporter and anchor at Los Angeles’ Fox 11 television station for over 30 years. He also presented the “LA’s Most Wanted” crime series, which may have supplied him with extra cash.

