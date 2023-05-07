Jonathan Peters Missing: What Happened to him?

Irish journalist Jonathan Spollen visited India at the beginning of 2012 before going missing. His friends and family have shared their perspectives on a case that has only grown more enigmatic over time in a series of interviews leading up to the anniversary of his disappearance.

Jonathan Peters Missing:

Would it not be simpler if you had closure? Some people have asked me, says Lynda Spollen. But the word “closure” is my least favorite in the English language. “. People use the term “closure” to subtly inquire about her future and whether she should now give up looking for her son Jonathan. On February 3, 2012, he spoke with Lynda on the phone in his last known interaction. She was traveling in Dublin, and he was in northern India.

They could occasionally happily talk on the phone for more than two hours, so their conversation lasted for just under six minutes. Jonathan informed his mother that he had decided against going to Delhi. Instead, he would stay in the Himalayan foothills city of Rishikesh and take a quick hike. He was reported missing five years ago on this day.

Jonathan Life:

Jonathan and his cousins Will and Liz, who would later take the initiative in the hunt for him in India. Despite being shorter than most classmates, Jonathan Spollen was a natural jokester in school. But much to Lynda’s surprise, he later developed into what they both described as “a bit of a nerd,” one who developed an interest in politics and Middle Eastern affairs. Aged 28, he had barely taken a break since finishing school when he vanished. He earned a degree in politics in Dublin, then moved on to London for a master’s degree in Middle Eastern studies before working as a journalist in Cairo, Abu Dhabi (where I co-worked with him), and then Hong Kong. His interest in the world showed in his writing, and his friendliness made initiating conversations easy. It was natural that he chose to pursue a career in journalism. He expressed concern that he was idealizing the simple life he had observed in an article written in 2010 following a visit to Kashmir, which India administers. He claimed that the entire experience produced a “lovely sort of confusion” each day, which was both confusing to his worldview and enjoyable.”

