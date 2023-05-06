Who is Scotty McCreery Wife? Is Scotty McCreery still married?

Scotty McCreery is a popular American country singer. Scotty McCreery is well-recognized as the winner of the tenth season of American Idol in May 2011.

In October 2011, Scotty McCreery released his debut studio album “Clear as Day”.

In October 2012, Scotty McCreery released his Christmas album, “Christmas with Scotty McCreery”.

Scotty McCreery’s hit songs are “The Trouble with Girls” and “I Love You This Big”.

In October 2013, Scotty McCreery released his third album “See You Tonight”.

Scotty McCreery released other albums- Same Truck and Seasons Change.

Scotty McCreery released two Extended plays- The Soundcheck Sessions and American Idol Season 10.

In 2011, Scotty McCreery released his debut single “I Love You This Big”.

Scotty McCreery also released many songs like “Feelin’ It”, “You Time”, “It Matters to Her”, “See You Tonight”, “The Trouble with Girls”, “Five More Minutes”, “In Between”, and more.

Scotty McCreery participated in many reality television shows like American Idol, Celebrity Family Feud, Hart of Dixie, and Five More Minutes.

Where is Scotty McCreery from?

Scotty McCreery’s full name is Scott Cooke McCreery. Scotty McCreery was born to Michael McCreery and Judy McCreery in Garner, North Carolina, United States. Scotty McCreery’s age is 29 years. Scotty McCreery’s birth date is 9 October and his birth year is 1993.

Scotty McCreery has a sibling whose name is Ashley McCreery. Scotty McCreery did his studies at Timber Drive Elementary School, West Lake Middle School, Garner Magnet High School, and North Carolina State University. Scotty McCreery’s nationality is American.

Who is Scotty McCreery Wife?

Scotty McCreery’s marital status is married. Scotty McCreery wife is Gabi Dugal.

In September 2017, Scotty McCreery got engaged to his long-term girlfriend Gabi Dugal.

Scotty McCreery and Gabby Dugal got married on June 16, 2018, in North Carolina.

After four years of marriage, in June 2022, Scotty McCreery and Gabby Dugal announced they were expecting their first child, Neo.

Scotty McCreery’s wife Gabby Dugal gave birth on October 24, 2022. Scotty McCreery and Gabby Dugal are still together.

How much is country singer Scotty McCreery worth?

Scotty McCreery’s net worth is around $4 million. Scotty McCreery has earned his income from his singing career. Scotty McCreery has released several singles and albums. Scotty McCreery has also participated in several reality television shows. Scotty McCreery has released many songs in his life and will continue to do so.

