Who is Ryan Tedder Wife? Know all about Ryan’s Wife

Ryan Tedder is a professional American singer-songwriter and record producer.

Ryan Tedder is well-recognized as the frontman and vocalist for the rock band OneRepublic.

Ryan Tedder worked as a producer and songwriter with many artists, including Miley Cyrus, Leona Lewis, Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers, Blackpink, Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Jennifer Lopez, MØ, Twice, One Direction, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Bastille, Ariana Grande, Sugababes, Logic, Paul McCartney, and Anitta.

In 2019, Ryan Tedder released his debut single “Right Where I’m Supposed to Be (Official Song of the Special Olympic World Games, Abu Dhabi, 2019)”.

As a featured artist, Ryan Tedder released many songs like “She Tried”, “Calling (Lose My Mind)”, “Good in Goodbye”, “Rocketeer”, “The Fighter”, “Learn to Love Me”, “The Missing”, and more.

Ryan Tedder wrote many songs, including “Divine”, “‘Til Dawn”, Made”, “Dance”, Love You So”, “Break Anotha”, “Dip with You”, “Know My Name”, “Bleeding Love”, “Do It Well”, “Stop and Stare”, “He Said She Said”, “On My Way Here”, “Reach Out”, “If I Can’t Have You”, “Sleepwalker”, and more.

Ryan Tedder also appeared in many television shows such as Smallville, The Voice, That’s My Jam, School of Rock, Platinum Hit, California Dreaming, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, and more.

What is Ryan Tedder Age?

Ryan Tedder’s full name is Ryan Benjamin Tedder. Ryan Tedder is also known as Alias. Ryan Tedder’s age is 43 years. Ryan Tedder’s birth date is 26 June and his birth year is 1979.

Ryan Tedder was born to Marlene Cunningham and Gary Tedder in Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States.

Ryan Tedder’s height is 1.83 m. Ryan Tedder did his studies at Colorado Springs Christian School and Oral Roberts University. Ryan Tedder’s nationality is American.

Who is Ryan Tedder Wife?

Ryan Tedder is a married man. Ryan Tedder wife is Genevieve Tedder.

Ryan Tedder and Genevieve Tedder met in college. Ryan and Genevieve married in 2004. Ryan Tedder and Genevieve Tedder are still married.

Ryan Tedder and Genevieve Tedder have two sons together. Their children’s names are Copeland Cruz Tedder and Miles Tedder.

