Who is Meg Ryan ex-husband? Is Meg Ryan in a relationship?

Meg Ryan is a notable American actress.

Meg Ryan is well-recognized for her role in the “When Harry Met Sally… (1989)” film.

In 2023, Meg Ryan appears as Willa in the “What Happens Later” film.

In 1981, Meg Ryan made her film debut with the “Rich and Famous” film.

In 1982, Meg Ryan made her television debut with the “As the World Turns” series.

In 1984, Meg Ryan made her Documentary debut with the “A Century of Cinema” series. She also appeared in many Documentaries like HBO First Look, The Making of Hanging Up, The Making of Anastasia, Searching for Debra Winger, Everything Is Copy, and more.

Meg Ryan acted in many movies such as Amityville 3-D, Promised Land, Joe Versus the Volcano, Restoration, The Doors, Courage Under Fire, Kate & Leopold, Against the Ropes, Serious Moonlight, Top Gun: Maverick, and more.

Meg Ryan appeared in many television series such as One of the Boys, Charles in Charge, Captain Planet and the Planeteers, Web Therapy, Pangea Day, Wildside, and more.

Where is Meg Ryan from?

Meg Ryan’s age is 61 years. Meg Ryan was born to Susan Jordan Duggan and Harry Hyra in Fairfield, Connecticut, United States. Meg Ryan’s date of birth is 19 November 1961. Meg Ryan’s full name is Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra.

Meg Ryan’s height is approx 5 feet 8 inches. Meg Ryan has three siblings- Annie Hyra, Andrew Hyra, and Dana Hyra. St. Pius X Elementary School, Bethel High School, the University of Connecticut, and New York University.

Who is Meg Ryan Husband?

Meg Ryan’s marital status is divorced. Meg Ryan husband is Dennis Quaid. Dennis Quaid is also a famous actor.

Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid married on 14 February 1991. Meg Ryan gave birth to Dennis Quaid’s first child, Jack Quaid, on April 24, 1992.

After nine years of marriage, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid announced their separation in June 2000. The couple’s divorce became final in July 2001.

Meg Ryan adopted a 14-month-old China girl in January 2006. Meg Ryan named us Daisy True.

Is Meg Ryan in a relationship?

Currently, Meg Ryan is single.

Meg Ryan is not in a relationship with anyone right now. Prior to this, Meg Ryan was in a relationship with American singer-songwriter John Mellencamp.

Meg Ryan was in a relationship with American singer-songwriter John Mellencamp from 2010 to 2014. After this, Meg and John started their relationship again in 2017. On 8 November 2018, Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp announced their engagement.

In October 2019, Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp broke off their engagement and separated.

Meg Ryan Dating History

Meg Ryan had a relationship from 1986 to 1987.

Meg Ryan was in a relationship with Russell Crowe from 1999 to 2001.

Meg Ryan was in a relationship with John Cusack from 2002 to 2003.

In 2007, Meg Ryan was linked with Matthew Perry.

