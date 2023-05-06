Who is Jeff Bridges Wife, Susan Geston? Is Jeff Bridges still married to his wife?

Jeff Bridges is a notable American actor. For his performances and roles, Jeff won many awards including two Golden Globe Awards, an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award, and Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Jeff Bridges is well-recognized for his work and role in the Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974), The Last Picture Show (1971), Starman (1984), True Grit (2010), The Contender (2000), and Hell or High Water (2016).

Who is Jeff Bridges Wife, Susan Geston?

Jeff Bridges is a married man. Jeff Bridges wife is Susan Geston. She was a waitress.

Susan Geston met in 1975 on the set of the movie “Rancho Deluxe”, where Susan was working as a waitress.

Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston married in 1977. Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston have three daughters together- Isabelle Annie who was born on August 6, 1981; Jessica Lily “Jessie” who was born on June 14, 1983; and Haley Roselouise who was born on October 17, 1985.

How old is Jeff Bridges?

Jeff Bridges was born to Lloyd Bridges and Dorothy Bridges in Los Angeles, California, United States. Jeff Bridges’s age is 73 years. Jeff Bridges’s birth date is 4 December and his birth year is 1949. Jeff Bridges’s full name is Jeffrey Leon Bridges.

Jeff Bridges has three siblings- Beau Bridges, Garrett Myles Bridges, and Cindy Bridges. Jeff Bridges did his studies at University High School and the Herbert Berghof Studio.

How many movies has Jeff Bridges acted in?

In 1959, Jeff Bridges made his acting debut with “The Company She Keeps” film.

In 1958, Jeff Bridges made his television debut with the “Sea Hunt” series.

In 2022, Jeff Bridges appeared as Dan Chase in “The Old Man” series.

Jeff Bridges released his three Studio albums- Jeff Bridges, Be Here Soon, and Sleeping Tapes.

In 2011, Jeff Bridges released his debut single “What a Little Bit of Love Can Do”.

Jeff Bridges acted in many movies such as The Last Picture Show, The Yin and the Yang of Mr. Go, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, Hearts of the West, Starman, The Fisher King, Wild Bill, The Contender, Seabiscuit, Crazy Heart, True Grit, Hell or High Water, and more.

Jeff Bridges appeared in many television shows, including The Lloyd Bridges Show, Silent Night, Lonely Night, Great Performances, Saturday Night Live, Reading Rainbow, Faerie Tale Theatre, and more.

