Nikki Sixx married now? Who was Nikki Sixx first wife?

Nikki Sixx is a popular American musician. Nikki Sixx is well-recognized as the bassist, co-founder, and songwriter of the heavy metal band “Mötley Crüe”.

Nikki Sixx was previously a member of Sister Band.

Nikki Sixx worked with many artists and groups, co-producing and writing songs like guitarist Steve Jones, Alice Cooper, Lita Ford, Meat Loaf, Drowning Pool, Marion Raven, Saliva, and The Last Vegas, and many more.

In 2006, Nikki Sixx and Kelly Gray launched the clothing line “Royal Underground”. Kelly Gray is a former co-president and house model of St. John.

What is Nikki Sixx real name?

Nikki Sixx’s real name is Frank Carlton Serafino Feranna Jr. Nikki Sixx’s age is 64 years. Nikki Sixx’s birth date is 11 December and his birth year is 1958.

Nikki Sixx was born to Deana Richards and Frank Feranna in San Jose, California, United States.

Nikki Sixx has two siblings Lisa Marie Feranna and Rodney Anthony Feranna. Nikki Sixx’s nationality is American.

Who is Nikki Sixx Wife Now?

Nikki Sixx is a married man. Currently, Nikki Sixx wife is Courtney Bingham.

On November 26, 2012, Nikki Sixx proposed to Courtney Sixx in public in St. Barts. The couple got married on 15 March 2014.

On July 28, 2019, Nikki Sixx announced via social media that Courtney Bingham gave birth to Nikki’s first child. Nikki Sixx and Courtney Bingham are still married.

Nikki Sixx ex-wife

Nikki Sixx has done three marriages. Nikki Sixx’s first two marriages did not last long and ended in divorce. Nikki Sixx currently lives with his third wife.

Nikki Sixx’s first wife is Playboy Playmate Brandi Brandt. Nikki and Brandi married in May 1989.

Nikki Sixx and Brandi Brandt have three children – Decker Nilsson Sixx (born May 23, 1995), Storm Brianna Sixx (born April 14, 1994), and Gunner Nicholas Sixx (born January 25, 1991).

After nearly seven years of marriage, Nikki Sixx and Brandi Brandt divorced in November 1996.

A month after her divorce from Brandi Brandt, Nikki Sixx has remarried. Nikki Sixx’s second wife was actress and September 1995 Playmate of the Month, Donna D’Erico.

Nikki Sixx and Donna D’Erico have a daughter, Frankie-Jean Mary. Donna D’Erico has a son, Ryan, born in 1993 from a previous relationship.

Nikki Sixx and Donna DeErico separated on April 27, 2006, and the couple’s divorce was finalized a year later in July 2007.

Nikki Sixx Dating History

Nikki Sixx got engaged to Dennis “Vanity” Matthews in 1987.

Nikki Sixx dated tattoo artist Kat Von D from 2008 to 2010.

Read Also:- Calvin Davis, an Olympic 400-Meter Hurdles Champion, Died at 51