Miss Universe 2022 Finalist Sienna Weir Dies At 23 Due To Horrific Horse Riding Accident

Sienna Weir, a finalist for Miss Universe 2022, passed away at the age of 23 following a tragic horse-riding accident.

After a tragic horse-riding accident, Sienna Weir, Miss Universe 2022, passed away. The New York Post reported that fashion model Weir from Australia died in a horse riding accident last month.

Numerous media outlets reported that Sienna was riding at the Windsor Polo Grounds in Australia on 2nd April when her horse fell. In the media report posted by the media portal News.com.au, it was reported that she was put on life support for a few weeks due because of her injuries, before she was taken off completely on Thursday, 4th May.

She was also confirmed dead by her modelling agency, Scoop Management, and several images of her were posted to Instagram on Thursday.

Sienna Shared A Great Interest In Horse Riding

In the competition for Miss Universe Australia that was held the last year, Sienna was one of the 27 finalists. She had a twofold degree in English writing and Brain science from Sydney College.

The fashion model had previously revealed to local media that she planned to relocate to the UK to spend more time with her sister, niece, and nephew, and expand both her professional and social network. In addition, she wanted to continue her career. Sienna had a lifelong interest in riding horses.

Sienna stated in an interview that although she had spent most of her life in the city, she had a profound and immobile love for horse riding. She also added that although her family was unsure of the origins of this interest, she had been riding horses since she was three years old and could not imagine her life without them.

She went on by adding that she trained in rural Sydney twice a week and compete every other weekend in New South Wales and Australia as a whole.

Sienna’s Peers And Fans Mourn Ner Death

Australian picture taker Chris Dwyer grieved her passing and composed via his official social media handle that Sienna was perhaps one of the most thoughtful souls on the planet, who illuminated the room and the world was significantly hazier now that she was no more. Along with a picture of Sienna, he posted a caption to his Instagram Stories that hoped that wherever Sienna was, he wanted to let her know that she was like the gremlin they all knew and loved.

Sofia Reynal, Sienna’s peer model wrote in her post that Sienna will forever be the angel she always knew, who was always illuminating with so much happiness, looking above them, and touching the hearts of everyone fortunate to meet her. Remembering her friend, she added that the pain that came from so much love for Sienna broke her heart beyond words and that Sienna’s unconditional love shone through.

