Kurt Zouma: What Illness Does He Have?

Kurt Zouma, the center-back for West Ham United, was forced to leave the game during Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Crystal Palace due to an injury. Kurt Zouma, a defender for West Ham, has recently struggled with illness and injuries related to his health. While it was initially anticipated that Zouma would miss a few weeks of action after injuring his ankle ligaments against Crystal Palace, there is still hope that he will be able to return in time to play the remainder of the season.

To ascertain the exact degree of his injuries, the club is awaiting the findings of a scan. Another time, Zouma was taken out of West Ham’s lineup for their match against Leicester because he felt sick during the warmup.Additionally, after being found accountable for putting a cat through needless suffering, Zouma expressed regret and apologised. Zouma’s ankle injury will prevent him from playing for West Ham against Manchester City, according to manager David Moyes.

Is Kurt Zouma Was Injured ?

Yes, Kurt Zouma did sustain an injury while playing against Crystal Palace. He injured the ligaments in his ankle, which is a significant injury that may require time to heal. West Ham is hopeful that he won’t miss the remainder of the campaign, so he might be available to play in the team’s remaining matches. The severity of Zouma’s injury will ultimately determine how long he needs to recuperate because ankle injuries can range in severity.

What Disease Is Kurt Zouma Suffering From?

He missed 12 games earlier this season because of hamstring and knee ailments. According to West Ham manager David Moyes, defender Kurt Zouma missed a game against Leicester due to illness. Initially designated for the starting lineup, Zouma was abruptly removed due to illness.

Adidas, who was Zouma’s sponsor, has also severed connections with him, and the scandal has cost West Ham sponsors. The RSPCA and Ess** police are looking into the situation, and the National League team of Zouma’s brother, who recorded the video, has suspended him.

About Zouma

Kurt Happy Zouma, a professional footballer from France who plays centre defender for West Ham United in the English Premier League and is a member of the France national team, was born on October 27, 1994. At Saint-Étienne, where he began his career, Zouma made his professional debut at the age of 16. He contributed to the team’s Coupe de la Ligue victory in 2013. Chelsea acquired him for £12 million in January 2014, but lent him back to Saint-Étienne for the remainder of the season.

