How did Tomaso Schena die? Haverhill Artist is No More

According to rumors, Haverhill artist Tomaso Schena died due to complications from his diabetes. Let’s look at the cause of death of Haverhill artist Tomaso Schena and how he passed away.

How did Tomaso Schena die?

Artist Tomaso Schena, who lived in Haverhill, passed away. The family will reveal the details of Tomaso Schena’s funeral arrangements. Rumors claim that Tomaso Schena’s death was caused by complications related to his diabetes. Tomaso Schena’s exact cause of death hasn’t been made public yet.

Who is Tomaso Schena?

Tomaso Schena, a native of Plaistow who now resides in Haverhill, asserted that his grandfather taught him sketching when he was a young child and has since continued to do so. He sees it as a chance to meet new people and form connections. He gained a lot of experience due to his hobby, which involves visiting restaurants and businesses and sketching the people he meets there.

Tributes to Tomaso Schena:

Numerous people expressed their deepest condolences to his family. His fans have been upset by the news of this incident. Rene said I’m honored to have known him and even more honored to have had him draw me. We need more individuals like him; may you rest in peace, Tomaso. Such a gifted man who made so many people smile said Amy. When you saw him, you couldn’t help but smile and be joyful. The pictures you drew for me are something I will always treasure. Tomaso, rest in peace. The world needs more people like you. ”.

