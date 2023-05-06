Derek Hough getting married? Who is Derek Hough’s wife?

Derek Hough is a popular American choreographer, Latin and ballroom dancer, singer as well as an actor.

Derek Hough is well-recognized as the professional dancer on the ABC dance competition series “Dancing with the Stars”.

Derek Hough won six times on this reality dance show.

From 2017 to 2020, Derek Hough worked as a judge in the “World of Dance” NBC dance competition series.

Derek Hough acted in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Make Your Move 3D, and Rock of Ages movies.

In 2007, Derek Hough made his television debut with the “DanceX” show.

Derek Hough also appeared in many television shows like Better With You, Nashville, Hairspray Live!, Lip Sync Battle, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, American Ninja Warrior, Kennedy Center Honors, Jane The Virgin, and more.

Derek Hough also appeared in many music videos such as “That Song in My Head”, “Someone Somewhere Tonight”, “Download”, “I Believe In You”, “99 Times”, “Higher”, “The Arena”, “Parachute”, and more.

Derek Hough also acted in some theatre plays like Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Footloose: The Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar, Burn the Floor, and New York Spring Spectacular.

How tall is Derek Hough?

Derek Hough’s height is approx 5 feet 10 inches. Derek Hough’s age is 37 years. Derek Hough’s birth date is 17 May and his birth year is 1985. Derek Hough’s full name is Derek Bruce Hough.

Derek Hough was born to Marriann Hough and Bruce Robert Hough in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. Derek Hough did his studies at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

Derek Hough has four siblings- Julianne Hough, Katherine Hough, Marabeth Hough, and Sharee Hough. Derek Hough’s nationality is American.

Who is Derek Hough wife?

Derek Hough’s marital status is engaged. Derek Hough wife is Hayley Erbert.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have been in a relationship since 2015.

Dancer Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert got engaged in 2022. The couple is still together.

What is the age difference between Derek Hough and Hayley?

Derek Hough is 37 years old and Hayley Erbert is 27 years old. Hayley Erbert is ten years younger than her boyfriend, Derek Hough. But still, the couple is maintaining their relationship very well.

