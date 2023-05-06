Catrina Petit Mugshot: Arrested Coral Springs Girls For Florida School Threat

People want to know the specifics of the Catrina Petit mugshot. After making a threat, a young Florida boy was detained. An arrest was made after a threat spread among state students via Snapchat, one of the most popular topics. Seminole, and Flagler counties in central Florida acknowledged that they were looking into the situation, and some would add security. Later on Friday, the Coral Springs Police Department arrested 18-year-old student Catrina Petit from Broward County for making a shooting threat. According to the authorities, she allegedly threatened someone using the login information and name of another student. The threat was later posted, raising alarm in several counties across the state, according to the police agency. Several offenses are alleged against Petit. To learn more about Catrina Petit’s mugshot, read this article.

Catrina Petit Mugshot: What Happened?

An 18-year-old high school student who threatened to shoot up a school and posted the threat on social media was detained by Coral Springs Police on Friday after inciting fear in several counties nationwide. Catrina Petit is a student at J. P. According to a Facebook post from the Coral Springs Police Department, Taravella High School was detained and charged with “multiple felonies.” She fraudulently sent the threat using the computer access and name of another student, according to the Police. The girl acknowledged making the threat and claimed it was just “a joke,” according to a post on the Broward County Public Schools Facebook page.”

What do the Officials Say?

Several Police departments and schools released statements disputing the validity of the widely disseminated online threats after the hoax on Friday caused anxiety among parents and students across the state. It’s a scam,” read a Facebook post from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning. Deputies, Police, and school guardians are taking any potential threats seriously, even though increased patrols of our school campuses will resume through the end of the school year. Numerous parents who chose to keep their kids at home in response to the warnings left hundreds of comments on Facebook pages for law enforcement. “Have kept both of my grandsons home from school today; it’s better to be safe than sorry; everyone is safe out there,” read a poster on the Daytona Beach Police Department’s page. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office also handled the Lake Mary High School threat as it spread throughout Seminole County and South Florida. A Minnesota school district was once informed of the message. The risk was also known to the schools in Volusia County.

Details: Mainland High-Threatened.

The threat, actively being investigated, also included Mainland High School, according to Daytona Beach Police. Friday morning, the organization declared, “We have extra officers monitoring the school and on campus and employees safe. According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, no specific Flagler school was in danger, and district-wide patrols have been stepped up. Coral Springs did not specify the allegations against the student. Still, it is illegal to threaten someone via email or text on social media, and the punishment for doing so is up to five years in federal prison, according to Coral Springs.

