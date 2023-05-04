Who is Kelly Osbourne in a relationship with? Who is Kelly’s new boyfriend?

Kelly Osbourne is a popular British television personality, actress, singer, model as well as a fashion designer.

Kelly Osbourne is well-recognized as the daughter of actor Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

As a singer, Kelly Osbourne released her two studio albums- Shut Up (2002) and Sleeping in the Nothing (2005).

In 2002, Kelly Osbourne released her debut single “Papa Don’t Preach”. She also released “One Word”, “Shut Up”, and “Changes” songs.

From 2015 to the present, Kelly Osbourne appears as Judge in the “Project Runway Junior” show.

Kelly Osbourne is famous for her work in the Celebrity Juice, I Can See Your Voice, The Very VERY Best of the 80s, Entertainment Tonight, Project Catwalk, and 8 Out of 10 Cats shows.

In 1991, Kelly Osbourne made her television debut with “The Joan Rivers Show”.

In 2001, Kelly Osbourne made her film debut with the “We Sold Our Souls for Rock ‘n Roll” Documentary film.

Kelly Osbourne also appeared in many films like The Muppets, Sharknado 2: The Second One, Punk’s Not Dead, Austin Powers in Goldmember, So Undercover, and more.

Kelly Osbourne appeared in “Fall Back Down”, “L.A. Love (La La)”, “No More Tears”, and “Happy” music videos.

Who is Kelly Osbourne boyfriend Now?

Kelly Osbourne is in a relationship. Currently, Kelly Osbourne boyfriend is Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson are together since 2022.

Kelly Osbourne gave birth her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson in 2022.

Sid Wilson had announced the expectation of their child in May 2022.

How old is Kelly Osbourne?

Kelly Osbourne’s full name is Kelly Michelle Lee Osbourne. Kelly Osbourne’s age is 38 years. Kelly Osbourne’s date of birth is 27 October 1984.

Kelly Osbourne was born to Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne in Westminster, London, England.

Kelly Osbourne has five siblings- Aimee Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, Jessica Starshine Osbourne, Louis Osbourne, and Elliot Kingsley.

Kelly Osbourne did her studies at Pipers Corner School. Kelly Osbourne’s nationality is British.

Kelly Osbourne Dating History

Kelly Osbourne dated musician Matty Derman in September 2006.

Kelly Osbourne dated model Luke Worrall in 2008. The couple got engaged in 2009. Kelly and Luke split in 2010.

Kelly Osbourne has also had relationships with singers Burt McCracken, Kes Glossier, and Matthew Rosshardt.

Kelly Osbourne met Matthew Rosshardt in summer 2011. After being in a relationship for almost two years, Kelly and Matthew got engaged in July 2013 but in 2014 the couple called off their engagement and separated.

Kelly Osbourne briefly dated Rob Damiani in 2011 and Ricky Hall in 2014.

Kelly Osbourne was also linked with Kevin Zegers but Kelly has not given any confirmation about their relationship.

Kelly Osbourne was seen with Danny Jones a lot. Kelly Osbourne was seen with Jimmy Q in 2019.

