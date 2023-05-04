An Atlanta medical center mass shooting suspect has been arrested

According to authorities, a shooting occurred on Wednesday at a medical building in Atlanta. A former U.S. Coast Guardsman, Deion Patterson, is suspected of killing one woman and injuring four others.

After the shooting, he carjacked a vehicle to escape the scene. Later, an undercover officer located and apprehended him without any trouble in suburban Cobb County, north of the city, several hours after the incident.

In an email statement, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that one of their employees was killed in the shooting incident. However, they did not disclose the identity of the victim.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper, the deceased woman was identified as Amy St. Pierre, as reported by her husband, Julian St. Pierre.

The police stated that they had not yet determined the motive behind the shooting and whether or not the suspect had any prior connections with his victims.

Charles Hampton, Atlanta’s deputy police chief of criminal investigations, stated at a news briefing following the suspect’s arrest that although they were aware the suspect had an appointment at the medical facility, the reason behind his actions is currently being investigated.

During an earlier press conference, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum stated that it was too soon to establish whether the five women who were shot were patients or employees. The media reported that the deceased woman was 39 years old, and the age of the four wounded women varied between 25 to 71.

According to officials, three were in critical condition and had to undergo surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital, while the fourth was treated at the hospital’s emergency room.

Rising shooting incidents in US states:

Unfortunately, gun violence is a complex issue in the United States that has been a significant concern for many years. It’s essential to address the root causes of gun violence, which include factors such as mental health, access to firearms, and societal issues such as poverty and inequality.

Various measures can be taken to reduce gun violence, including stricter gun control laws, improving access to mental health services, and addressing socioeconomic issues.

However, finding solutions to this issue will require the efforts of policymakers, law enforcement, mental health professionals, and the community.

Read Also: Trying to protect his mother, a 9-year-old boy Daniel Enrique Laso was killed in a Texas shooting