An Accident in Chapel Hill Claimed the Life of Lisa Yanez, Her Obituary

On Tuesday night, two persons were killed in a vehicle accident in the Meadowmont neighborhood. Lisa Marie Yanez, 50, of Carrboro, and her passenger, Vaughn Avery Booker, 40, of Durham, were killed after their automobile collided with a tree on West Barbee Chapel Road near Raleigh Road just before 9:40 p.m. Following the accident, the car caught fire, prompting the Chapel Hill Police and Fire Departments to respond. Despite their speedy arrival, Yanez and Booker were declared dead.

The accident investigation is still underway, and officials have not released any information concerning the reason for the incident. The event is a tragic reminder of the dangers of irresponsible driving and the need to drive cautiously.

