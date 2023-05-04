A school shooting in Serbia on Tuesday left at least six people dead, including the gunman.

About 60 miles south of Belgrade, in Kragujevac, a high school was the scene of the shooting. Witnesses claim that 13-year-old Luka Jankovic, the shooter, entered the school and started shooting randomly.

Many of the students and teachers who tried to flee the scene were shot and killed.

How did the shooting take place?

At least six people were killed in the shooting, including a teacher and five students. Another teacher was hurt, and they are now receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital.

Although the victims’ identities have not yet been made public, a day of mourning has been observed in their honor by the Serbian government.

The shooting has shocked everyone in Serbia and the surrounding area. Aleksandar Vucic, the president of Serbia, described the attack as a “senseless act of violence” and vowed to hold those responsible accountable.

After the government ordered an investigation into the incident, authorities attempt to determine how the shooter obtained a gun.

Who was the killer?

Luka Jankovic, the shooter, attended the high school in the past. He reportedly was expelled from the school earlier this year for threatening behavior and had a history of mental health problems.

According to reports, Jankovic attacked with a handgun he had illegally obtained. The incident has also raised concerns over Serbia’s school safety and mental health.

Many are calling for increased security measures at schools nationwide and more support for students and teachers who may be dealing with mental health problems.

Tributes to the victims:

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, sent his condolences to the families of the deceased and urged more action to stop tragedies like this one from happening again.

In the wake of this act of violence, US Vice President Joe Biden said, “Our hearts go out to the people of Serbia.”

Serbia is in mourning following the Kragujevac school shooting, which sparked a national dialogue about mental health and school security.

The nation is left to deal with the tragic loss of life and the long-lasting effects of this tragic event as authorities work to investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice.

Read More: Who is Madelyn Llanes? Woman involved in the shoving incident at the Met Gala with A$AP Rocky