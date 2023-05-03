Who was Hollywood? Light on Hollywood Love Village Journey

If you are a person who believes in love, like love can do wonders, and it gives you butterflies when you think of love, then ‘Love Village’ is meant for you. Love Village is a Netflix show in which the main character is in Hollywood.

Hollywood Love Village’s journey was none less than anything, and people used to love him for the efforts he had put on.

Where is Hollywood From Love Village Now?

Hollywood used to host the show from the first season and left in between. The reason why he left the show has yet to be discovered. But when he was in the show, putting all of his efforts into the show, he gained a huge fan following and has many fans worldwide.

He did not have a big presence on social media, but the people who used to see him in the shows know how much he put all his hard work into making things easy.

He not only made fans, but he also formed strong bonds with his fellow cast members. When he left the show, his fellow members missed him a lot.

They missed him so much; there was a man named Johnny. He also left the show after Hollywood left.

There might be his reasons, but people assumed he was close to Hollywood; that’s why he also left when he came to know about this.

Although Hollywood could not find the love of his life in the show, it doesn’t mean that he had given up on love. His fans and everyone who loves him wish him the best for the future.

What is Love Village?

Love Village is a Netflix show which is meant for people who want to find loved ones for them. It is a Japanese dating show which is used to feature singles. The criteria of this show were that the person who wants to find his partner should be above the age of 35.

It was not easy to find loved ones for themselves, but they had to go through many challenges and obstacles to get a romantic forever kind of thing.

When the cast members get comfortable with the minimalistic life, they get to introduce themselves to other cast members, and then they can know them deeper.

Some used to find the love of their life, but not everyone was lucky enough to find it.

Glimpses of Hollywood’s Love Village Journey

Hollywood came to Love Village to find the love of his life. He shared in the show that he worked as an actor and was married once. After the covid, he was left with very less work. At 50, her wife left, and he became single again.

After all this, he was determined to find a partner and started to know his fellow members. With one of the members named, Yukiemon, his vibes matched. Many women participants founded Hollywood because of his dedication to his work. Because of this, he became more enamoured with Yukiemon.

But after that, he fought with her, and the show’s host didn’t like that. Also, he got into a fight with Johnny over his use of sleeping pills.

Hollywood also admitted that he could leave the show if others did not want him in the show. But then everyone cared and loved him so much that nobody let him leave the show.

After their birthday in Hollywood, he started feeling more for Yukiemon and told her about it. But when he left the show, she was not ready to leave with him.

And while he was leaving, he wished her all the best for her future in the show.

