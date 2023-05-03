Who Is Zooey Zephyr? Zooey Zephyr Was Denied Access To House Floor

On Tuesday, a Montana judge turned down an appeal for the court to step in and reopen the House floor for state Rep. Zooey Zephyr. The Democrat pledged to keep fighting and declared that she was taking use of every legal option to ensure that her members, the people who put her there, had the representation to which they are legally entitled.

Zooey Zephyr: 1st Transgender Lawyer

Zephyr, the state’s first openly transgender lawmaker, was last week barred from the space for the remainder of the current legislative session by state House Republicans. After rallying demonstrators after state House Speaker Matt Regier denied her the chance to speak, she was fired after claiming that GOP members would have gotten “blood” on their hands if they passed legislation restricting transgender rights. She claimed that the Republican supermajority and the speaker removed my ability to speak for my constituents, removing their right to a representative. The 34-year-old is permitted to keep her position and vote from a distance, but she is not permitted to take part in arguments for the balance of the legislative term, which is scheduled to expire this week.

Zooey Zephyr’s Restraining Order

Zephyr has been operating from a hallway close to the House chambers, where she claims she can catch peers and ask them to assist her voice residents’ opinions on the floor. They do, she responded, emphasizing later that the people she represents had chosen her to serve as their representative in that house, but it’s not the same as that. Tuesday, Zephyr’s motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction was denied by Montana District Court Judge Mike Menahan. According to the ruling, the Plaintiffs’ claimed redress would push the limits of this Court’s authority by requiring it to intervene with legislative power. Additionally, plaintiffs ask for injunctive relief, which is a far cry from the facts at hand.

Menahan rejected the plea, citing the division of responsibilities between the legislative and judicial departments. He noted in the order that since the constitution expressly limits the ability of the Legislature and limits the Court’s authority, every chamber of the Montana legislature has the right to “expel or punish an individual for good cause. The conflict started a month ago when Zephyr claimed that Republican backers of a measure to outlaw gender-affirming child care in Montana had the blood on their hands during a floor address. Studies have repeatedly shown that transgender youth have dangerously high suicide rates. Zephyr’s opposition to anti-trans laws in the state coincides with an intensification of Republican political attacks on trans persons on a national and state level.

Zooey Zephyr’s Supporter Filled The House Gallery

Regier determined that the remarks were against House rules and forbade her from speaking on the floor, supported by a supermajority of Republicans. The following week, Zephyr tried to be recognized, and her supporters filled the House gallery and screamed, “Let her speak!”. After seven protesters were detained, the House voted 68–32 the next day to forbid her from speaking on the House floor. The Republican action comes weeks after two Democratic Tennessee lawmakers were expelled for their demonstrations on the state House floor calling for action to stop gun violence in the wake of an assassination at a school in Nashville. It is the most recent instance of a Republican-controlled state legislature limiting who can be seen and what is possible about policy discussions that the state’s minority Democrats consider as being of the utmost importance.

Read Also: Stormie Seibold: 60-years-Old Pilot Killed In A Big Bear Airplane Crash