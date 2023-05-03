Who is Teyana Taylor Husband, Iman Shumpert? When did Teyana Taylor get married?

Teyana Taylor is a famous American Actress, singer, choreographer, and dancer.

In 2005, Teyana Taylor signed a record deal with Pharrell Williams’ Star Trak Entertainment

Teyana Taylor choreographed “Ring the Alarm” music videos.

In 2008, Teyana Taylor released debut single “Google Me”.

In 2014, Teyana Taylor released her debut album VII. After that, Teyana Taylor released The Album (2020) and K.T.S.E. (2018) studio albums.

In 2010, Teyana Taylor made her acting debut with the “Stomp the Yard: Homecoming” film.

In 2007, Teyana Taylor made her television debut with the “My Super Sweet 16” show.

Teyana Taylor will be seen in the White Men Can’t Jump, A Thousand and One, and A Thousand and One upcoming movies.

Teyana Taylor is famous for her role as Imani X in “The Breaks” television show.

Teyana Taylor also acted in many movies like Coming 2 America, Madea’s Big Happy Family, Brotherly Love, Honey: Rise Up and Dance, The After Party, Cruel Summer, and more.

Teyana Taylor appeared in many television shows such as It’s Showtime at the Apollo, Fashion Police, Hip Hop Squares, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dancing with the Stars, Saturday Night Live, Entergalactic, and more.

How old is Teyana Taylor?

Teyana Taylor’s full name is Teyana Me Shay Jacqueli Taylor. Teyana Taylor’s age is 32 years. Teyana Taylor’s date of birth is 10 December 1990.

Teyana Taylor was born to Nikki Taylor and Tito Smith in Harlem, New York, United States.

Teyana Taylor is of African American and Trinidadian descent. Teyana Taylor also known by her other name Spike Tee. Teyana Taylor’s nationality is American.

Who is Teyana Taylor Husband, Iman Shumpert?

Teyana Taylor is a married woman. Teyana Taylor husabnd is Iman Shumpert. He is former National basketball League player.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert married on 1 October 2016.

Teyana Taylor revealed on “The Wendy Williams Show” on September 20, 2016, that she and her husband Iman Shumpert married in secret. But Tenyana and Iman didn’t actually marry until October 1, 2016, about two weeks after an interview.

On 12 June 2020, Teyana Taylor confirmed her second pregnancy in the music video for her 2020 single “Wake Up Love”.

Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Tayla have two children together- Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert.

Read Also:- Know the Cause Behind Palestinian Detainee Khader Adnan’s Death