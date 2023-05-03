Who is Kerry Washington husband? Is Kerry Washington still with her husband?

Kerry Washington is a popular American actress.

Kerry Washington is well-recognized her role as crisis management expert Olivia Pope in the “Scandal” (2012–2018) series.

In 2023, Kerry Washington appears as Paige Alexander in the “Unprisoned” television series.

Kerry Washington will be seen in the “Six Triple Eight” upcoming film.

From 2022 to the present, Kerry Washington working on “The Simpsons” television series.

Who is Kerry Washington husband?

Kerry Washington is a married woman. Kerry Washington husband is Nnamdi Asomugha. He is NFL player.

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha married on 24 June 2013 in Hailey, Idaho.

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha have two children together Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha and Caleb Kelechi Asomugha.

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha are still married.

Kerry Washington was engaged to actor David Moscow from October 2004 to March 2007 and ended their three-year relationship in 2007.

Where is Kerry Washington from?

Kerry Washington’s full name is Kerry Marisa Washington. Kerry Washington’s age is 46 years. Kerry Washington’s date of birth is 31 January 1977.

Kerry Washington was born to Earl Washington and Valerie Washington in The Bronx, New York, United States.

Kerry Washington did her studies at Spence School in Manhattan, George Washington University, and Michael Howard Studios. Kerry Washington’s nationality is American.

Kerry Washington Movies and TV Shows

In 1994, Kerry Washington made her television debut with the “ABC Afterschool Special” series.

In 2000, Kerry Washington made her film debut with the “Our Song”.

Kerry Washington acted in many movies such as Save the Last Dance, The United States of Leland, Fantastic Four, The Human Stain, The Last King of Scotland, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Life Is Hot in Cracktown, Django Unchained, and more.

Kerry Washington appeared in many television shows like Standard Deviants, Law & Order, NYPD Blue, Boston Legal, 100 Centre Street, Project Runway, Scandal, Live in Front of a Studio Audience, Saturday Night Live, Little Fires Everywhere, and more.

