Who is Bill Nighy Wife? Is Bill Nighy and Diana Quick are still together?

Bill Nighy is a notable British actor.

Bill Nighy is well-recognized for his role in the “Love Actually” (2003) film.

In 1979, Bill Nighy made his film debut in an uncredited role in “The Bitch”.

In 1981, Bill Nighy made her professional debut with the Eye of the Needle” film.

In 1976, Bill Nighy made his television debut with the “Softly, Softly: Taskforce” series.

Bill Nighy will be seen in the “Role Play” upcoming film.

From 2019 to the present, Bill Nighy works on “The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys” and from 2021 to the present, Bill Nighy works on “World’s Most Scenic River Journeys” television series.

What age is Bill Nighy?

Bill Nighy’s real name is William Francis Nighy. Bill Nighy’s age is 73 years. Bill Nighy’s date of birth is 12 December 1949.

Bill Nighy was born to Catherine Josephine Nighy and Alfred Martin Nighy in Caterham, Surrey, England.

Bill Nighy did his studies at the John Fisher School. Bill Nighy has two siblings- Martin and Anna. Bill Nighy’s nationality is British.

Who is Bill Nighy Wife?

Bill Nighy’s marital status is divorced. Bill Nighy wife was Diana Quick. She is an English actress.

Bill Nighy and Diana Quick began their relationship in 1982 while working on David Hare’s “A Map of the World”.

Diana Quick gave birth to Bill Nighy’s first child, Mary Nighy, in 1984. Mary Nighy is a famous actress and film producer.

After 25 years of relationship, Bill Nighy and Diana Quick have ended their relationship and separated.

Who is Bill Nighy Girlfriend/Partner?

After Bill Nighy ended his relationship with Diana Quick, he began his relationship with Beth Morris. The couple was together for many years.

Bill Nighy did not share much information about Beth Morris. Beth Morris was known as the ex-wife of Stephen Moore. Beth Morris was a Welsh actress. Beth Morris died on 1 March 2018 at the age of 74.

Who does Bill Nighy play in Harry Potter?

Bill Nighy appeared as Rufus Scrimgeour in the “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1” film.

Bill Nighy also acted in many movies such as Buckley’s Chance, Hope Gap, The Kindness of Strangers, The Limehouse Golem, Dad’s Army, Wrath of the Titans, Dad’s Army, Chalet Girl, Astro Boy, Valkyrie, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, and more.

Bill Nighy played many theatres plays like Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead, The Milk Train Doesn’t Stop Here Anymore, Freedom of the City, Illuminations, Betrayal, The Vertical Hour, King Lear, and more.

