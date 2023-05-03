Who is Bill Hader Wife? Is Bill Hader currently married?

Bill Hader is a popular American actor, comedian, producer, writer, and director.

Bill Hader is well-recognized for “Saturday Night Live” (2005-2013) series.

In 2023, Bill Hader appears as Package Delivery Man in the “Beau is Afraid” film.

From 2015 to the present, Bill Hader working in the “Documentary Now!” series.

From 2018 to the present, Bill Hader appears in the “Barry” television series.

Bill Hader also apeared in “Caroline”, “Moves”, “Like a Boss”, and “Great Day” music videos. In 2005, Bill Hader made his acting debut with the “Jenny Clone” film and “Punk’d” television series.

How old is Bill Hader?

Bill Hader’s full name is William Thomas Hader Jr. Bill Hader’s age is 44 years. Bill Hader’s date of birth is 7 June 1978. Bill Hader was born to William Thomas Hader and Sherri Hader in Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States.

Bill Hader’s height is 1.85 m. Bill Hader has two siblings- Kara Hader and Katie Hader. Bill Hader is of Danish, English, German and Irish ancestry.

Bill Hader did his studies at Patrick Henry Elementary School, Edison Junior High and Cascia Hall Preparatory School, The Art Institute of Phoenix, and Scottsdale Community College.

Who is Bill Hader Wife?

Bill Hader’s marital status is divorced.

Bill Hader wife was Maggie Carey. She is a writer and director.

Bill Hader and Maggie Carey married in 2006. The couple have three daughters together- Hayley Hader, Harper Hader, and Hannah Kathryn Hader.

Bill Hader and Maggie Carey announced their separation in November 2017. Bill Hader filed for divorce in December 2017 after they separated. The couple’s divorce became final in March 2018.

Is Bill Hader Currently in a Relationship?

Yes, Bill Hader is currently in a relationship. Bill Hader’s girlfriend is Ali Wong.

Bill Hader and comedian and actress Ali Wong were linked in March 2023, after which they are confirmed to be dating each other.

Bill Hader Dating Histroy

Bill Hader dated and had relationships with many celebrities.

Bill Hader started dating actress Rachel Bilson in 2019. Bill and Rachel were seen together in November 2019. Bill and Rachel have worked together on “The To Do List”. The couple parted ways in July 2020.

Bill Hader started dating actress Anna Kendrick in late 2020 or early 2021. On June 28, 2022, Bill and Anna end their relationship.

Read Also:- Know the Cause Behind Palestinian Detainee Khader Adnan’s Death