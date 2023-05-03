Who Is Ash Ruscoe and Why She Has Been In The Headlines?

A debate has emitted after the stunning capture of star fighter Harry Garside before the media at Sydney Worldwide Air terminal. Following Harry Garside’s arrest, shocking details are emerging. In the mean time, Harry Garside’s better half has turned into the subject of the town after his capture since she blamed him for attacking her. There have been numerous speculations regarding this news that need to be discussed in detail.

Who Is Ash Ruscoe?

The star boxer’s arrest at Sydney International Airport has sparked a frenzy among inquirers. According to the reports, he was taken into custody by the police in NSW in connection with a domestic violence complaint that his ex-girlfriend had filed.

When Olympic boxer Harry Garside was caught by the media at the Sydney airport while returning to his home country, this information became public. After filming for I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in South Africa, Harry Garside was stopped by the police in NSW at the airport.

He participated in the reality television show, but he was not able to win it; instead, he finished close behind Liz Ellis, the show’s previous champion.

On March 1, Ash Ruscoe, Harry Garside’s girlfriend, claimed that he had assaulted her. In the meantime, he was charged with domestic violence by the NSW Police. However, a few hours later, the star boxer was granted bail and released.

However, he still has to appear before a local court on May 24. The Olympic bronze medalist will defend himself against the charges because he denies all of the accusations made against him by his ex-girlfriend Ash Ruscoe that he assaulted her in March at a Bondi residence. The star boxer addressed the situation in a statement after being released from custody.

Who Is Ash Ruscoe’s Girlfriend?

According to sources, Harry Garside spent as much as two hours in a Sydney police station. He is currently being investigated for common assault related to domestic violence. After a fight over a mobile phone, his ex-girlfriend claimed that Harry Garside elbowed her in the head and spit in her face.

After their breakup, the Australian boxer Harry Garside was supposed to go to Ruscoe’s Bondi home to get his belongings, according to a report.

At the Olympics in Tokyo, Harry Garside’s country took home a bronze medal. Harry Garside also won seven Australian national boxing championships in total. The boxer was a contestant on the reality show I’m A Celebrity, which used to air in Australia but moved this year to South Africa.

As a result, the boxer was in South Africa, where he returned to his home country following the show’s filming. He took a departure from Johannesburg to Sydney on Monday.

Harry and Ash Got Into a Fight

Harry Garside was traveling with his father, Shaun Garside, who was released by customs to collect his luggage; however, two officers from the Australian Federal Police and two officers from the NSW Police took the boxer into custody. Harry Garside posted a picture to his father before he was caught, with the caption “Had to upgrade my best mate to business with me.”

This was his first business flight and he further added that cash travels every which way, and recollections with friends and family endure forever. He added that he can’t believe that he made it this far into the show, so he hugely thanked everyone who supported him. He added that he can’t wait to return to the best country in the world.

As he said, he is at present planning for Paris Olympics that will take place in the year 2024. Moreover, he will compete in the lightweight division for men. Ruscoe, his ex-girlfriend, is a personal trainer and wellness instructor and she has appeared in Australia’s The Amazing Race.

