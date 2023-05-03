A jury found former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao guilty of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. They announced the verdict on April 20, 2021, after a three-week trial.

Who is Tou Thao?

One of the four police officers involved in Floyd’s arrest on May 25, 2020, was Tou Thao. Floyd died after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. Thao and the other two officers, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, were charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death.

The court held the trial of the three officers, Thao, Kueng, and Lane, together, but tried them separately. They found Chauvin guilty after he was separately charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

When Did The Trials Begin?

The trial of Tou Thao, Kueng, and Lane began on March 8, 2021. The prosecution argued that the officers aided and abetted Chauvin in the murder and manslaughter of Floyd by failing to intervene and stop Chauvin from using excessive force. The defense argued that the officers acted reasonably and followed their training and that Chauvin was solely responsible for Floyd’s death.

During the trial, several witnesses, including bystanders who witnessed Floyd’s arrest, testified that they pleaded with the officers to stop using excessive force and to check on Floyd’s condition. As evidence, they also had video footage of the incident.

What About the Verdict?

The jury deliberated for about 10 hours before reaching a verdict. The court found Tou Thao guilty of both charges. Kueng and Lane faced the trial in August 2021. The verdict elicited mixed reactions. Some praised the verdict as a step towards accountability for police officers who use excessive force, while others criticized it as a scapegoating of the individual officers instead of addressing systemic issues within law enforcement. Floyd’s death sparked a wave of protests across the United States and around the world, with demonstrators calling for police reform and an end to police brutality and racial injustice. The trial of the officers involved in his death was closely watched as a test of the criminal justice system’s ability to hold police officers accountable for their actions.

More Information on the Verdict of Tou Thao

The verdict in Thao’s case is a significant milestone in the ongoing struggle for justice and accountability; in cases of police brutality. It sends a message that police officers aid and abet the use of excessive force.

Authorities will hold accountable those who aid and abet in the use of excessive force. However, the verdict also reminds us that we still need to address systemic issues within law enforcement and ensure that those who are charged with protecting and serving individuals treat them with dignity and respect.

In conclusion, the guilty verdict in Tou Thao’s case is a step towards accountability for police officers; who use excessive force and a victory; for those who have been fighting for justice and reform. It also comes as a reminder that it is a long way to go; to address the systemic issues within law enforcement.

