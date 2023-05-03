Known for his complex, adorned plans, Yudashkin turned into the principal Russian creator to join the French Organization of High Style.

Fashion Designer Yudashkin Dead At 59

After a prolonged battle with cancer, Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin passed away at the age of 59. Yudashkin is popular for wowing Paris Style Week with his Faberge assortment in the year 1991, and clothing previous Soviet first woman Raisa Gorbachev.

However, he failed to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which resulted in the cancellation of his Paris show the previous year. He passed away two days after his teacher, Slava Zaitsev, was regarded as Russia’s and the Soviet Union’s top fashion designer.

In the 1990s, Yudashkin started his own fashion house. He is also known for designing the uniforms for the Russian team at the Olympics in the year 1994 and 1996 and the national football team’s colours in the year 1999. He designed uniforms for the Russian army in the year 2008.

He turned into the primary Russian architect to join the French Alliance of High Design, and showed up consistently at Paris shows north of thirty years. Moreover, in the year 2013, he was presented with the French Legion of Honour on his 50th birthday. Yudashkin was determined to have kidney disease in the year 2016.

Who Was Valentin Yudashkin?

Russian fashion designer Valentin Abramovich Yudashkin was born on 14th October of the year 1963 and died on 2nd May of the year 2023. Born in Moscow Oblast, Yudashkin rose to fame dressing Raisa Gorbacheva in the 1980s. He is regarded as the first post-Soviet designer to introduce a contemporary Russian aesthetic to the international fashion industry. His extravagant theatricality and wearable styles wowed critics.

His plans have been shown in galleries, for example, the Musée de la Mode et du Material in Paris, the California Exhibition Hall of Style in Los Angeles, the Metropolitan Gallery in New York, and the State Verifiable Gallery in Moscow. He created 85 new designs for Russia’s military uniforms in 2010 to accommodate all branches of the armed forces.

Yudashkin Will Always Be Remembered

However earlier this year, at Zaitsev’s 85th birthday, he made an appearance in public and said that his brief time studying with the veteran designer was informative, large-scale, and beautiful. He only lived two days longer than his mentor.

Zaitsev, 85, was named the Red Dior by French media during the 1960s. His design for female workers’ overalls was featured in a Paris Match article, earning him his first international recognition.

His bright dresses with flower patterns from traditional Russian shawls, which matched his flamboyant personality, helped him become a global success. He thought about how the brightness stood out from the dullness of Soviet life, where one should not stand out. His assortments proceeded to effortlessness the global catwalks.

Zaitsev was the first Soviet fashion designer to have his label and show collections of high fashion. He also worked for the government, designing costumes for the Olympics’ opening ceremony in Moscow in the year 1980 and outfitting Russian police with uniforms in the 1990s.

State television paid tribute to him by stating that he was an innovator who was not afraid of risky experiments, even though he occasionally downplayed his flamboyance.nIn an interview conducted for BBC Russian in the year 2009, he stated that fashions come and go, but style is forever and he could say that he was an exceptionally classy individual, moderate.

