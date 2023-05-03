Lucy Letby: Nurse Accused Of Killing 7 Babies 

First-time witness is a nurse who is charged with killing seven infants and trying to kill ten more. At the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit, Lucy Letby, 32, is accused of killing seven infants and trying to kill ten more, according to evidence presented at Manchester Crown Court.

What Did Lucy Letby Said?

When asked how she is handling her predicament, the nurse sobbed uncontrollably in the witness box. She has also been questioned on a Post-it note that read, “I am evil, I did this,” and was discovered at her home.

When asked about a line from the message that reads, “I’m not good enough,” defence attorney Ben Meyers KC, Letby claims that this was “the overwhelming thought I had about myself at the time”. Had you really hurt any babies in any way that was wrong? Asks Mr. Meyers. She affirmed, “No.”

Letby Disputes Every Accusation Made Against Her

A court has been told that nurse Lucy Letby took a picture of a sympathy card she had delivered to a baby girl’s grieving parents to keep a record of her “kind words.” Before the child’s funeral, Letby, 33, took a picture of the card with her phone, Manchester Crown Court was informed.

In the early hours of October 23, 2015, she is accused of killing the preterm baby known as Child I, which the Crown claims was the fourth attempt on her life. Court informed that the nurse had taken a picture of the baby’s sympathy card. At the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit, Lucy Letby is accused of killing seven babies and trying to kill another ten.

The jury was yesterday shown pictures and video from inside the hospital where nurse Lucy Letby is charged with killing seven newborns and attempting to kill ten more.

She Is A Evil

As they listened to details about the circumstances surrounding the death of a baby known only as Child E, the jury at Manchester Crown Court saw video and images of the neo-natal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The murder suspect nurse said it was “sickening” to learn that she was being held accountable for several infant deaths while performing the “loved” part of her profession. A nurse sobbed in court as she assured the jury that she had not hurt any kids while being accused of many baby killings and attempted murders.

A statement that the nurse allegedly penned saying, “I am evil, I did this” was read aloud to the jury during her trial for the alleged death of seven infants at the hospital where she worked. The post-it note was discovered at the residence of Lucy Letby, who is also suspected of attempting to kill an additional seven newborns, according to court testimony.

