Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewer Missing: The bodies of two missing teen girls were discovered with five others.

Jesse McFadden and five other people, including two missing teenagers, were reportedly discovered dead on a property in Oklahoma on Monday, May 1. Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, were apparently with McFadden when they passed away. Official identification of the bodies is still pending.

Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewer Missing:

According to Fox 23, McFadden, 39, has had a conviction on his record. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections reports that he received a 20-year term for a first-degree charge in Pittsburg County in 2004. He was accused of exchanging pictures and videos with a young Jess Dunn Correctional Center inmate. He was charged with soliciting improper communications with a minor and having and disseminating juvenile content for this crime. On October 30, four years ahead of schedule, he was released from prison. His trial for the charges connected to the exchange with the minor was scheduled to start on May 1, the day the bodies were discovered.

According to Western Oklahoma Fire Coverage on Facebook, Webster and Brewer were among the dead, even though the bodies were not officially identified. We recently learned that among the seven bodies discovered in Okmulgee County, 14-year-old Ivy Webster, and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer were among them. Jesse McFadden’s body, which was thought to be in possession of the two Henryetta girls according to the morning’s Amber Alert, was also discovered with the other seven bodies, they added. The identities of the remaining four bodies are still unknown. Pray for the Britanny and Ivy’s families and the people of Henryetta”.

Along with Jesse McFadden and his family, Ivy Webster vanished:

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office updated Facebook after Webster vanished. “Ivy Webster, a female teen from the rural Henryetta area, is missing. We are investigating her disappearance. She was due back at her house by 5:00 p.m. on Saturday after spending the day in the McAlester region with a friend. Contact with her has been impossible since last night.

Ivy Webster was supposed to be home at around 5 o’clock yesterday, April 30, according to her mother, Ashleigh Webster, who first posted about her daughter’s disappearance. She hasn’t been heard from or seen yet. Around eleven on Sunday morning, the final contract was signed. She and her friend were in McAlester. She weighs about 120 pounds and stands at 5’1″. She later updated her post with the information that Webster was with McFadden and his family. In addition to McFadden’s wife, Holly, and her children Tiffany, Michael, and Rylie, Ashleigh claimed that her daughter and Brewer were also with McFadden. It’s unclear if Holly and her kids were among the dead.

